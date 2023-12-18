NHL Best Bets Tonight: Kraken at Stars, December 18

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Kraken vs. Stars

The Seattle Kraken (10-14-8) kick off a four-game road trip against the Dallas Stars (17-8-4) on Monday night at American Airlines Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on NHL Network.

The Kraken were tripped up 3-2 in a shootout on Saturday at Climate Pledge Arena, snapping a modest two-game win streak which saw Seattle outscore the Florida Panthers and Chicago Blackhawks by a combined 11-1 count.

The Stars were also unable to solve things in regulation last time out, falling 4-3 in overtime against the St. Louis Blues on the road Saturday. Scott Wedgewood is trying to hold down the fort while Jake Oettinger deals with a lower-body injury.

Seattle is projected to use Joey Daccord (5-5-7, 2.57 GAA, .908 SV%, 1 SO), while Wedgewood (6-1-2, 3.24 GAA, .904 SV%) is likely to get the nod unless Oettinger has miraculously recovered from his LBI.

These teams are meeting for the first time since their epic seven-game playoff series last season which was won 4-3 by the Stars. If you include the postseason, the Over has cashed in nine of the past 10 meetings overall.

The Kraken has really struggled lately, going 2-6-3 in the past 11 games overall, while going 0-3-1 away games since the last road victory on Nov. 18 in Vancouver.

The Stars have also had their fair share of issues lately, going a rather mediocre 6-5-3 in the previous 14 games overall. At home, Dallas is 3-1 in the past four tries, but just 4-3-1 in the past eight games at American Airlines Center.

While I think Dallas is able to scratch out a win here, four of the past six games have been decided by a single goal, so back Seattle catching the goal and a half on the puck line.

NHL Puck Line Bets for Kraken vs. Stars

Kraken PL (+1.5, -150 at BetMGM)

Whether it's Wedgewood in the crease, or Oettinger returning from injury, we're likely to see plenty of goals. Since Dec. 4, Dallas has coughed up 30 goals in the past seven games, or 4.3 goals per game (GPG). In addition, the Stars have piled up 32 goals in the past eight games, or 4.0 GPG. So the Over is definitely worth a roll of the dice.

For the Kraken, while the Under is 3-1 in the past four games overall, it has managed a healthy 4.3 GPG in the past three outings. And the Over is 9-6-1 in the past 16 games overall for Seattle.

Also, we mentioned above, but it's worth reiterating, the Over is 9-1 in the past 10 meetings between these teams including last season's seven-game playoff series.

NHL Totals Bets for Kraken vs. Stars

Over 6 (-120 at Caesars)

NHL Player Props for Kraken vs. Stars

Looking at the props, we have a couple of red-hot players for the Stars, so we'll focus more on the home team, and avoid any Kraken props in this one.

One of the Anytime Goal Scorer props that sticks out like a sore thumb on the odds list is Dallas defenseman Miro Heiskanen. The 24-year-old Finnish rearguard has managed just four goals this season, but three of those goals have come in the past three games, with each of those scores coming in the past two games on home ice. For a chance to multiply your initial wager by six times, it's impossible to pass on Heiskanen.

Miro Heiskanen Anytime Goal Scorer (+600 at FanDuel)

And Roope Hintz has been hit or miss in the shots on goal (SOG) department lately. He has posted 14 SOG in seven games in December, going for two or fewer SOG in seven of the past eight games overall. It's a little on the pricey side to go low on the shots, but it's a solid play.

Roope Hintz Under 2.5 Shots on Goal (-170 at FanDuel)

And sticking with Hintz, he has a power-play goal and five points on the man advantage in seven games in December. You can more than triple up your initial wager if he simply notched a power-play goal or assist.