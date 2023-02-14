NHL Best Bets Tonight: Lightning vs. Avalanche Expert NHL Picks

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks for February 14: Lightning at Avalanche

The Tampa Bay Lightning (34-16-2) travel to meet the Colorado Avalanche (28-19-4) at Ball Arena in Denver on Tuesday night for the second stop on a four-game road trip.

The Lightning just played the Avalanche at Amalie Arena in Tampa on Thursday in the final game before heading out on the road, pounding the defending champs 5-0 on home ice behind Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Vassy stopped all 30 of the shots he faced in that victory, and he received plenty of support. Corey Perry scored a power-play goal late in the first period to open the scoring, while Brandon Hagel scored a pair of second-period goals, with Brayden Point also chipping in on the man advantage. Mikhail Sergachev put a bow on the scoring early in the third period, as Alexandar Georgiev had little to no answers.

Vasilevskiy (25-13-1, 2.52 GAA, .919 SV%, 1 SO) and Georgiev (21-12-3, 2.68 GAA, .918 SV%, 2 SO) are projected to both be in the crease for this rematch.

The Lightning have rattled off 27 wins in the past 38 games overall, while going 5-0 in the past five against winning teams, and 4-0 in the past four games against Central Division foes. Tampa Bay has posted a 39-18 record in the past 57 tries against the Western Conference, too.

The Avalanche have been playing better lately, but it has had trouble against the top teams in the league, going 1-5 in the past six against teams with a winning percentage of .600 or better.

With as well as Tampa Bay is playing, especially against winning teams, and as poorly as Colorado is against top-tier teams, the Lightning is the bet here.

NHL Money Line Bets for Lightning at Avalanche

Lightning ML (-105 at Caesars)

The Lightning have been getting very good goaltending and defense lately, allowing just one lone goal in the past two games against Western Conference contenders, and two or fewer goals in five of the past seven games overall.

The Under is 3-1-1 in the past five games against Western Conference teams for the Lightning, while going 4-1 in the past five against winning teams, and 4-0-3 in the past seven against Central Division goes.

The Avalanche have had difficulty lighting the lamp, especially against upper-echelon teams. Colorado has scored 18 total goals in the past seven games overall.

Rest should do Colorado's rearguards and tendies some good, as the Under is 6-1-1 in the team's past eight when playing on two days of rest. The Under is 6-2-1 in the past nine games overall, while cashing in four straight meetings with the Lightning.

NHL Totals Bets for Lightning at Avalanche

Under 6 (-104 at FanDuel)

NHL Player Props for Lightning at Avalanche

Taking a gander at the player props, we have a couple of worthwhile suggestions, with one player from each team.

Point was blanked last time out in Dallas on Saturday, misfiring on each of his two shots on goal. However, he still has lit the lamp three times in the past three games, and at least once in four of the past six games (five total goals).

As a result, Point is a strong option to get on the board Tuesday. He has managed a pair of power-play goals, including the marker on the man advantage in the first meeting.

Brayden Point Anytime Goal Scorer (+142 at FanDuel)

For the Avalanche, Nathan MacKinnon was obviously blanked like all of his other teammates in the first meeting with the Lightning. However, he bounced back with two goals and three points in Florida, and he has three goals and four points in the past three outings. If anyone is scoring for Colorado in the rematch, it's the superstar from the Canadian Maritimes.