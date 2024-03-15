NHL Bets: Expert NHL Picks for March 15, 2024

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Betting: Free NHL Picks Tonight

Just two games on the NHL slate today and the matchups are very underwhelming on paper. We've got two playoff teams facing off against two bottom dwellers. We need to get some sweats going to spice things up. Here are the best NHL bets and player props tonight.

Hockey fans in NC can now sign up for the top-rated North Carolina betting promos with North Carolina sports betting now available online.

NHL Picks Tonight

Ducks, Jets under 5.5 (+100 on FanDuel)

The Ducks have lost four in a row and have only scored five total goals in those four games. The Jets only have two wins in their last five, but they recorded shutouts in both of those wins. The Jets are ballers on home ice, and the Winnipeg crowd will be rocking on a Friday night. Do we really think the Ducks will somehow figure it out against the team that's allowed the least amount of goals against this season?

Kings, Blackhawks under 5.5 (+102 on DraftKings)

We're taking the logic from above and applying it here. Even though the Blackhawks have won three of four and scored 19 goals in those three wins, I think they come back down to earth against a far superior Kings team tonight. Those three wins came against the Coyotes twice and the Ducks once. When the Blackhawks played the Caps, they lost 4-1. The Kings are a better defensive team than the Caps are, and four of their last five games have gone under 5.5 total goals. I don't know how exciting this one will be, and I foresee a low-scoring affair.

Best NHL Player Props Tonight

Sean Monahan over 0.5 points (-125 on DraftKings)

Monahan's on a 3-game cold streak where he hasn't hit the scoresheet. The only time in his Jets tenure where he's gone four games in a row without recording a point was his first four games with the club coming out of the All-Star break. I love him to snap his drought with a juicy matchup tonight.

Adrian Kempe over 3.5 shots on goal (-118 on FanDuel)

Not gonna lie, this guy might be the handsomest man in the NHL right now. This beauty's been ripping the puck lately too, with three games of 7+ shots in his last six outings. He's hit over 3.5 shots on goal in six of eight overall too, and I love his matchup with a flimsy Blackhawks defense.

Happy hunting y'all!