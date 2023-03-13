NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Betting Picks and Props for Sabres vs. Maple Leafs

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Bets for March 13: Free NHL Picks and Player Props for Sabres vs. Maple Leafs

The Buffalo Sabres (32-28-5) travel to meet the Toronto Maple Leafs (40-17-8) at Scotiabank Arena on Monday night in Toronto, Ont., with puck drop scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Sabres suffered 2-1 loss in overtime last time out on Saturday night against the New York Rangers, as Buffalo slipped to 1-5-1 across the past seven games overall. If there was any good sign from the game, it was the fact the Sabres picked up a rare point, while allowing the fewest amount of goals since Feb. 24.

The Maple Leafs were tripped up 4-1 on the road March 4 against the Vancouver Canucks, a team not expected to be a playoff team. Instead of panic, the Leafs circled the wagons and picked up a solid 4-3 road win against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday to wrap up the road trip. It then returned to Toronto and posted a 7-4 victory over the Edmonton Oilers.

In that victory over the Oilers, Noel Acciari and John Tavares each lit the lamp twice, while Mitch Marner picked up a goal and four points. Toronto also had a pair of power-play goals, including one of the goals by Tavares, and another by Auston Matthews. The big offense masked the shaky night of Matt Murray, who allowed four goals on 26 shots in his second start back from a six-week absence.

Murray (12-6-2, 2.86 GAA, .905 SV%, 1 SO) is confirmed to get the starting nod Monday night, with Craig Anderson (9-9-2, 2.78 GAA, .918 SV%, 1 SO) is projected to start for the visitors, as Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen just started Saturday.

UPL was also in the crease in the most recent meeting with the Leafs, coughing up four goals on just 10 shots before being lifted in the first period. Eric Comrie is not an option, either, as he is dealing with a lower-body injury, and he is out for several weeks.

The good news for Buffalo is that it has won 16 of the past 23 games on the road, but that's where the good news stops. The Sabres have lost four in a row, while cashing just once in the past five games against Eastern Conference foes. They've also had a case of the Mondays, winning just 10 times in the past 35 games on the first day of the workweek.

Toronto has not only won six of the past eight games overall, but it is 4-1 in the past five against the Eastern Conference. The Leafs have won each of the first two regular-season meetings with the Sabres by three goals apiece. The Sabres are 7-20 in the past 27 trips to Toronto, too, with the home side 36-15 in the previous 51 in the series.

While the money line is a little too steep of a price, with no value for a winning ticket, look to the puck line instead. The Leafs have outscored the Sabres 11-5 in both games this season.

NHL Money Line Bets for Sabres vs. Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs PL (-1.5, +100 at Caesars)

The Sabres have had some difficulty generating offense lately, going for two or fewer goals in four of the past six games, while averaging 2.5 goals per game (GPG) during the six-game span.

The positive news for Buffalo is that it has allowed three or fewer goals in four of the past five outings, although it did have that ugly game allowing 10 goals at home against the Dallas Stars on March 9. The Under is still 3-1 in the past four games overall for Buffalo.

The Maple Leafs have scored 11 goals in the past two games, while allowing seven goals. The Over has easily cashed in those outings, while hitting in each of the first two meetings with the Sabres, too.

The Over is 8-2 in the past 10 games for the Sabres when working on a day of rest, while cashing at a 4-1 clip in the past five games against the Atlantic Division.

The Over is 5-2-1 in the past eight home games for the Maple Leafs, while going 5-2 in the past seven against the Atlantic. The Over is 5-2-1 in the past eight in the series between these teams in Toronto, while hitting at a 23-8-4 clip in the past 35 meetings.

NHL Totals Bets for Sabres vs. Maple Leafs

Over 7 (+105 at BetMGM)

NHL Player Props for Sabres vs. Maple Leafs

Checking out the player props, there are a couple of decent options from each team.

Toronto's Mitch Marner has been on quite the roll lately, lighting the lamp in each of the past two games, and four of the past five outings. In March, Marner has scored four goals with nine points, while posting a goal and three helpers on the power play with one shorthanded marker.

Marner had five assists, including one on the power play, in the most recent game against Buffalo on Feb. 21. He also had a pair of apples in the first win over the Sabres on Nov. 19, including a power-play assist and a shorthanded helper.

Mitch Marner Over 0.5 Power-Play Points (-105 at BetMGM)

Buffalo's Jeff Skinner has been doing good things lately, posting four goals and six points in the past five games, including goals in each of the two outings, with goals in four of the past five contests similar to Marner.