NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Parlays for Monday, January 15

NHL Best Bets: Expert Hockey Parlay Pick for Monday, January 15

The National Hockey League has a slate of 10 games on tap for Monday, with plenty of matinee action due to Dr. Martin Luther King's birthday being observed in the United States. We'll focus more on the late afternoon and evening slate of games. Let's get started!

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Islanders vs Wild

The Islanders arrive in the Twin Cities desperate for a win. They're just 1-3-0 across the past four outings and 1-3-1 in the past five games away from home.

The Wild, meanwhile, are coming off a dismal 6-0 loss on home ice against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday, and Minnesota has allowed three or more goals in 10 in a row, yielding 4.1 goals per game (GPG) during that span.

These teams don't meet frequently, but when they have skated together, Minnesota has dominated with five straight wins, including three as a favorite. Oddly enough, though, the road team has won five of the past seven in the series. The Islanders are a better team, and I can't back a team that was just dusted 6-0 in its own barn by the Coyotes.

Islanders ML (-105 at BetMGM)

Predators vs Golden Knights

The Predators have been on a roll lately, winning three of the past four games, while going 5-2-1 across the previous eight outings. They picked up a pair of wins in a tough back-to-back at Dallas and home to the N.Y. Islanders on Friday and Saturday. Now, they head to the desert to begin a three-game Southwestern U.S. road trip.

The Golden Knights have not been hot, going just 2-4-0 in six games since the ball dropped to ring in 2024. That includes a 3-1 loss on home ice against the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

This is an afternoon start, Vegas time, so the legs could be a little sluggish early on. As it stands, the Under is 6-1 in the past seven for VGK. While the Preds have cashed the Over frequently of late, and the Over is 4-1 in the past five meetings at T-Mobile Arena, the lean here is to go low.

Under 6 (-115 at BetMGM)

Avalanche vs Canadiens

The Avalanche opened the 5-game road trip with a come-from-behind 5-3 win in Toronto on Saturday, cashing as a slight underdog. That's three victories in a row for Colorado since that 8-4 debacle against the Florida Panthers on Jan. 6. The Avs are averaging a healthy 4.1 GPG across the past 11 games, too, and it's no surprise the Over is 5-1 in the past six outings, including 3-1 in the past four on the road.

The Canadiens have not been as fortunate on the scoreboard, or in the win column. Montreal has scored just five times in the past three games while going 0-1-2 with three straight Under results.

The Avs have dominated this series, winning five in a row, including the past four as a rather heavy favorite, so puck-lining Colorado might be a good thing here, too. However, the Under is 7-1 in the past eight meetings, so we'll focus on that, despite Colorado's recent Over run.

Under 6.5 (-115 at BetMGM)

Flyers vs Blues

The Flyers head to the Gateway City with three straight wins, including a pair of road victories over the Wild and previously red-hot Winnipeg Jets. In fact, that victory in Winnipeg was a 2-0 shutout as heavy 'dogs behind Samuel Ersson.

The Blues suffered a 4-3 loss in OT against the Boston Bruins on home ice. While that's bad news, the offense was a good thing, and St. Louis has scored eight goals in the past two games, both against Eastern Conference teams, after managing just 10 total goals in a six-game span from Dec. 27-Jan. 9.

We've seen the winning team score at least four goals in each of the past six meetings, and there is a slight 3-2 advantage to the road team in the past five in the series. Despite the big offense for St. Louis in the past two games, the Under is still 6-2 in the past eight games overall. The total has gone low at a 5-1 clip for the Fly Guys. That's the play here.

Under 6 (-110 at BetMGM)

NHL Parlays Tonight

Four-Way Parlay (+1202 at BetMGM)

Islanders ML (-105) at Wild

Predators at Golden Knights Under 6 (-115)

Avalanche at Canadiens Under 6.5 (-115)

Flyers at Blues Under 6 (-110)

Three-Way Parlay (+567 at BetMGM)

Predators at Golden Knights Under 6 (-115)

Avalanche at Canadiens Under 6.5 (-115)

Flyers at Blues Under 6 (-110)

Two-Way Parlay (+256 at BetMGM)

Predators at Golden Knights Under 6 (-115)

Flyers at Blues Under 6 (-110)

Two-Way Parlay (+249 at BetMGM)