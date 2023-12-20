NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Parlays for Wednesday, December 20

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets: Expert Hockey Parlay Pick for Wednesday, December 20

The National Hockey League has just three games on the slate for Wednesday night, with two nationally televised games on TNT, and another game north of the border. We'll put together a pick for each game for a couple of two- and three-game parlay opportunities. Let's get started!

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Islanders vs Capitals

The Islanders hit the road for the nation's capital looking to build upon the momentum from a solid 3-1 win on home ice against the Edmonton Oilers. The road team has picked up victories in each of the first two meetings between these teams, including a 3-0 win by the Islanders behind Semyon Varlamov at Capital One Arena back on Nov. 2 as the Under (6) cashed.

The Capitals have had some difficulty lighting the lamp lately, going for six total goals in the past three games, or 2.0 goals per outing. On the flip side, the Isles have scored three or more goals in 11 consecutive outings. Even with future Hall of Famer Alex Ovechkin, the Caps just do not have the offensive firepower to hang with the Islanders right now.

Islanders ML (+106 at FanDuel)

Red Wings vs Jets

The Red Wings look to avenge a 4-1 loss at Little Caesars Arena against the Jets back on Oct. 26, as Connor Hellebuyck outdueled James Reimer in that game. Reimer (2-4-2, 2.61 GAA, .908 SV%, 1 SO) is projected to start, but it will be Laurent Brossoit (3-3-1, 2.57 GAA, .909 SV%) confirmed to go for the home team, and not the Michigander Hellebuyck.

Don't be concerned with the backup going for the home side, though. He has been tremendous lately, allowing just three goals on 75 shots in two starts in the month of December, posting a 1.53 GAA and .960 SV% against the San Jose Sharks and Carolina Hurricanes. With the Red Wings struggling to score goals lately, going just 1-5-1 in the past seven games with four total goals in the previous three outings, and a red-hot Brossoit is definitely not who Detroit wants to see.

Jets ML (-160 at FanDuel)

Under 6.5 (-104 at FanDuel)

Kraken vs Kings

The Kraken has been impossible to figure out. This is a team that struggles to score goals, and then they explode offensively. It had managed just six goals in a five-game span from Dec. 2-10, but then Seattle dropped seven goals on Chicago in a game last Thursday. It has dropped the past two games in overtime and a shootout, including a 3-2 SOL at Climate Pledge Arena against L.A.

The Kings won a pair of road games earlier this week, and now they're back on home ice. The results have been mixed at Crypto.com Arena lately, losing two of the past three at home. However, they have been getting solid play from Cam Talbot (13-5-2, 2.02 GAA, .926 SV%, 2 SO) for most of the season, and he'll be the main reason why the home side wins, and keeps the visitors down.

Kings ML (-178 at FanDuel)

NHL Parlays Tonight

Four-Team Parlay (+919 at FanDuel)

Islanders ML (+106) at Capitals

Jets ML (-160) vs. Red Wings

Red Wings at Jets Under 6.5 (-104)

Kings ML (-178) vs. Kraken

Three-Team Parlay (+552 at FanDuel)

Islanders ML (+106) at Capitals

Jets ML (-160) vs. Red Wings

Red Wings at Jets Under 6.5 (-104)

Two-Team Parlay (+304 at FanDuel)

Islanders ML (+106) at Capitals

Red Wings at Jets Under 6.5 (-104)

Two-Team Parlay (+206 at FanDuel)

Red Wings at Jets Under 6.5 (-104)

Kings ML (-178) vs. Kraken

Two-Team Parlay (+153 at FanDuel)