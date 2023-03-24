NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks for Friday, March 24

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

Three games of NHL action tonight, and I've got a bet for every single one of 'em! Happy Friday y'all! And for those of you actually tuning in to watch any of these contests and ignoring the status quo in that other sport that is celebrated in the month of March for its excruciatingly long final 30 seconds and embarrassingly soft foul calls… I salute you!

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Devils vs Sabres

At this point, it's looking unlikely that the Sabres make the playoffs, as they sit 8 points back of the final Wild Card spot with 12 games to play. They need every win they can get at this point, and tonight's tilt will be tough. The Sabres have lost 3 games in a row and are just 2-6-2 in their last 10. They lost by a combined score of 19-5 in their recent 3-game losing streak too. The Devils come into Buffalo tonight trying to batten down the hatches for what they hope will be a deep playoff run. They're coming off a tough 2-1 overtime loss to the surging Wild on Tuesday and will be looking to build on their league-leading record on the road that's seen them lose a league-low 5 games in regulation. These teams are trending in 2 different directions, and I'm riding the wave that's been winning.

Devils ML -170

Islanders vs Blue Jackets

The Islanders are getting hot at the right time. This team's 7-2-1 in its last 10 games and has won 3 straight, and most recently drubbed the Maple Leafs 7-2. They have a golden opportunity to keep the momentum going as they try to hang on to the first Wild Card spot in the East. The Isles have beaten the Blue Jackets all 3 times the two teams have played this season so far, with each winning coming by 1 goal. But don't count the Blue Jackets out just yet. Sure, they've got the lowest points total in the league coming into tonight. Sure, they're 3-6-1 in their last 10 games. Sure, the Islanders are 11-2-1 in their last 14 meetings with the Blue Jackets. But, at this point in the season, anything can happen, like how the Blue Jackets erased a multi-goal deficit in the 3rd period against the Caps on Tuesday to come out with a 7-6 win in overtime.

Blue Jackets PL -140

Coyotes vs Avalanche

The Yotes just pushed the red-hot Oilers to overtime in Edmonton on Wednesday before falling 4-3. They're 6-1-3 in their last 10 games and are playing their best hockey all year. They have nothing to lose at this point since they are far from a playoff spot, and if anything, the more they win the less chance they have of securing the number 1 overall pick in this summer's draft. But they seem happy to play spoiler right now, and that makes them a tough bet. The Avs have been doing their own fair share of winning, going 7-1-1 in their previous 8 games before the Penguins game into Ball Arena and handed them a 5-2 loss on Wednesday. The Avalanche are massive favorites in tonight's tilt, opening at -450 on the moneyline. That's no fun to take and I'm not feeling frisky enough to take the Coyotes outright on the moneyline either. So this one comes down to the puck line… will the Yotes keep it close and push the Avs to OT like they did back on March 11 in this same building? I mean heck, the Coyotes beat the Avalanche 6-3 in Arizona on December 27. Or will the Avalanche do what they're expected to do and win this one big? I'm going with a big win.

Avalanche PL -165

Happy hunting y'all!