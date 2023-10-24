NHL Betting
NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks and Props for Tuesday, October 24

NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks and Props for Tuesday, October 24

Written by 
Grant Leonard 
October 24, 2023

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

We've got a Frozen Frenzy tonight! Or at least that's what ESPN is calling it. All 32 NHL teams will take the ice tonight, and the fun starts at 6pm ET with a tripleheader on ESPN. Hockey fans will get a taste of their sport's version of NFL Redzone where John Buccigross and Kevin Weekes will provide whip-around coverage starting at 7pm ET, taking viewers around the league, game to game, power play to power play, goal to goal, and showing anything of significance.

With all that meat on the bone, you best believe we're sinking our teeth into the action tonight. Since I'm feeling frisky for this Frozen Frenzy, here's my own version of whip-around coverage giving the best bet or prop for each game, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Enjoy.

Maple Leafs vs Capitals

William Nylander over 3.5 shots on goal -115 

Ducks vs Blue Jackets

Troy Terry over 2.5 shots on goal -135 

Sabres vs Senators

Josh Norris over 0.5 points -125 

Hurricanes vs Lightning

Hurricanes ML -125 

Devils vs Canadiens

Tyler Toffoli over 3.5 shots on goal +130 

Stars vs Penguins

Bryan Rust over 2.5 shots on goal -125 

Sharks vs Panthers

Carter Verhaeghe over 0.5 points -150 

Avalanche vs Islanders

Brock Nelson over 0.5 points -125 

Kraken vs Red Wings

Kraken ML +120 

Bruins vs Blackhawks

Connor Bedard over 3.5 shots on goal -160 

Blues vs Jets

Blues ML +150 

Oilers vs Wild

Oilers ML +100 

Canucks vs Predators

J.T. Miller over 2.5 shots on goal -110 

Rangers vs Flames

Rangers ML -125 

Coyotes vs Kings

Trevor Moore over 2.5 shots on goal -120 

Flyers vs Golden Knights

Jonathan Marchessault over 0.5 points -145 

Happy hunting, y'all!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Grant Leonard
Grant Leonard
Former Junior B ice hockey player, and current believer that the Washington Capitals' aging core still has another Cup run left in the tank. Writing about hockey and sports betting for RotoWire since 2022.
