NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks and Props for Tuesday, October 24

We've got a Frozen Frenzy tonight! Or at least that's what ESPN is calling it. All 32 NHL teams will take the ice tonight, and the fun starts at 6pm ET with a tripleheader on ESPN. Hockey fans will get a taste of their sport's version of NFL Redzone where John Buccigross and Kevin Weekes will provide whip-around coverage starting at 7pm ET, taking viewers around the league, game to game, power play to power play, goal to goal, and showing anything of significance.
With all that meat on the bone, you best believe we're sinking our teeth into the action tonight. Since I'm feeling frisky for this Frozen Frenzy, here's my own version of whip-around coverage giving the best bet or prop for each game, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Enjoy.
Maple Leafs vs Capitals
William Nylander over 3.5 shots on goal -115
Ducks vs Blue Jackets
Troy Terry over 2.5 shots on goal -135
Sabres vs Senators
Josh Norris over 0.5 points -125
Hurricanes vs Lightning
Hurricanes ML -125
Devils vs Canadiens
Tyler Toffoli over 3.5 shots on goal +130
Stars vs Penguins
Bryan Rust over 2.5 shots on goal -125
Sharks vs Panthers
Carter Verhaeghe over 0.5 points -150
Avalanche vs Islanders
Brock Nelson over 0.5 points -125
Kraken vs Red Wings
Kraken ML +120
Bruins vs Blackhawks
Connor Bedard over 3.5 shots on goal -160
Blues vs Jets
Blues ML +150
Oilers vs Wild
Oilers ML +100
Canucks vs Predators
J.T. Miller over 2.5 shots on goal -110
Rangers vs Flames
Rangers ML -125
Coyotes vs Kings
Trevor Moore over 2.5 shots on goal -120
Flyers vs Golden Knights
Jonathan Marchessault over 0.5 points -145