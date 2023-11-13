NHL Bets Tonight: Best NHL Parlays for Monday, November 13

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets: Expert Hockey Parlay Pick for Monday, November 13

The National Hockey League has just two games on the schedule to kick off the new work week. However, both of the games are pretty interesting, especially if you were a hockey fan in the 1980s. We'll find a good parlay opportunity to try and turn a profit and build that bankroll. Let's get started!

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Islanders vs Oilers

The Islanders have dropped three consecutive games in regulation, while going 0-3-1 in the past four games overall. New York has picked up a victory just once in the past six games, too, and it hasn't won on the road since Oct. 28 in Columbus.

New York has really struggled to get the offense going, posting 2.6 goals per game to rank 28th in the NHL. The power play has operated at 17.6% efficiency, which is 18th in the league. Defensively, the Isles are allowing just 3.0 goals per game (GPG) to rank 12th, while allowing 35.2 shots on goal per game, which is third-worst in the league. The penalty kill is 76.2%, which ranks 20th overall.

The Oilers halted a 4-game losing skid, picking up a 4-1 road win against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. Surprisingly, the Oilers haven't won in front of the home fans, going 0-4-1 at Rogers Place. The Oil hasn't been completely blanked in Edmonton, however, as it won 5-2 at Commonwealth Stadium by a 5-2 score on Oct. 29 in the Heritage Classic.

It's hard to believe a team with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl ranks just 28th in the NHL in scoring with 2.6 goals per game, but the power play is still a solid 9th in the league. Defensively, Edmonton is horrific, allowing 3.1 GPG to rank second-to-last, while the kill checks in at 70.2%, which is 30th in the NHL.

The home team has won four in a row in this series, while the Under has cashed in all four of the meetings. The home side is also 7-1 in the past eight meetings, too. While that's all well and good to follow the trends, the truth is the Oilers just shouldn't be this heavy of a favorite. They cannot be trusted. The value is backing the visitors at plus-money.

Islanders ML (+145 at BetMGM)

Avalanche vs Kraken

The Avalanche got boat-raced at home by an 8-2 count against the St. Louis Blues on home ice Saturday night, and that came on the heels of a 4-3 setback to the Kraken at Ball Arena on Thursday.

Colorado has won just twice in the past seven games in regulation, and it has been shut out three times during the span just since Oct. 26. In fact, the Avs have gone scoreless on the road in 180:31 of ice time since scoring a seventh goal on the road against the Islanders on Oct. 24.

That last fact has been a microcosm of Colorado's season. It's either feast or famine, with very little in between.

The Kraken followed up the win in Denver by falling 4-1 against the Oilers on home ice on Saturday. The Under (6.5) cashed in that one, snapping a 4-0-1 Over run in the past five games for Seattle.

The road team has won each of the first two meetings in this series, with the Over-Under splitting in the two meetings. The road team has won five straight between these teams, if you include last seasons playoffs, and the Under is 8-2 in the past 10 meetings.

Philipp Grubauer is expected to be back in the crease against his former team. He allowed three goals on 26 shots in Thursday's win in Denver, and he is 1-1-0 with a 3.02 GAA and .887 SV% in two starts against Colorado this season.

Under 6 (+100 at BetMGM)

NHL Parlays Tonight

Two-Team Parlay (+390 at BetMGM)