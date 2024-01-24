NHL Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Parlays for Wednesday, January 24

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks: Expert Hockey Parlay Pick for Wednesday, January 17

The National Hockey League has a total of seven games on the slate for Wednesday night, but we're going to focus on the West Coast games with a 9:30 p.m. ET start or later. Let's get started!

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Sabres vs Kings

The Sabres (20-23-4) take on the Kings (22-13-9) at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, and Buffalo is playing in the second end of a back-to-back situation. Generally, that doesn't end well for the Sabres.

Buffalo has lost each of the past five games when playing on no rest, and the margin of defeat in those five games is 3.2 goals per game. They have lost three of those five games by at least four goals, too.

The Sabres turn to backup goalie Devon Levi, who coughed up five goals on 26 shots in a home loss to the Seattle Kraken in his most recent showing. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen posted two shutouts in January, and has blown by Levi, albeit temporarily, on the depth chart. Levi is out of practice, and likely to get gouged by a Kings team hungry for goals.

Cam Talbot has allowed five goals in each of his past two showings, too, and he was pulled in the Detroit game on Jan. 13. He is 0-4-2 with a 3.84 GAA and .882 SV% in six starts in January.

Confidence is not high backing the Kings on the puck line, but based on the back-to-back play of the Sabres, we'll play the Kings laying the goal and a half, as well as the Over.

Kings PL (-1.5, +122 at Caesars)

Over 6 (-120 at Caesars)

Blues vs Canucks

The Blues (23-20-2) and the Canucks (32-11-4) meet at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, and when these teams have hooked up lately, goals have been at a premium. The Under is 3-1 in the past our meetings, while going 2-1-1 in the past four skates in British Columbia. The Under is 5-2-1 in the past eight meetings overall in the series, too.

St. Louis has had a power outage on offense lately, too, going for a total of just 29 goals in the past 12 games, or 2.4 goals per game (GPG). That includes a 2-1 win over the Canucks at Enterprise Center in St. Louis back on Jan. 4 in the most recent meeting, an easy Under, as Jordan Binnington outlasted Thatcher Demko.

The Canucks have cashed the Under at a 3-1-1 clip in the past five games, going for three or fewer goals in three of the five games, while Demko has a pair of shutouts during the span.

All signs point to the Under, and you should feel confident betting it straight up, and as part of a multi-part parlay.

Under 6.5 (-120 at Caesars)

Blackhawks vs Kraken

The Blackhawks (14-31-2) and the Kraken (19-18-9) hook up at Climate Pledge Arena, and it's all about the Over in this one.

In the past five meetings in this series, the Over is on a 5-0 run, including a total of seven goals in the first meeting in Chicago back on Nov. 28. The teams combined for eight goals in the second installment in Seattle on Dec. 14, with the home side taking care of the Over all on its own in the 7-1 victory.

The play comes with risk, as Connor Bedard remains sidelined indefinitely with a broken jaw, and he has been a major part of Chicago's offense. In fact, it has been blanked in two of the past three games, while going for two or fewer goals in 10 of the past 12 games.

However, the Kraken have allowed three or more goals in five straight outings, and again, the series trends point to an Over result. Both of these teams will be glad to face each other, as both try to get the offenses going. We need just six total goals, and that should be within reach.

Over 5.5 (-115 at Caesars)

NHL Parlays Tonight

Four-Leg Super Parlay (+1151 at Caesars)

Kings -1.5 PL (+130) vs. Sabres

Kings vs. Sabres Over 6 (-125)

Canucks vs. Blues Under 6.5 (-120)

Kraken vs. Blackhawks Over 5.5 (-115)

Same-Game Parlay (+265 at Caesars)