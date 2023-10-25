NHL Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Capitals vs. Devils

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Bets for October 25: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Capitals vs. Devils

The Washington Capitals (1-3-1) hit the road for a quick hitter against the New Jersey Devils (3-1-1) on Wednesday night at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, and the standalone game in the NHL can be viewed on TNT.

After all 32 NHL teams were in action on Tuesday night, we get just a single game between these Eastern Conference rivals. Obviously, both are playing in a back-to-back situation.

The Capitals were humbled 4-1 by the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night, cashing the Under (6.5) thanks to its flagging offense. The Caps have really had a lot of difficulty lighting the lamp, scoring just seven times total through five games, which equates to just 1.4 goals per game (GPG). And three of those goals came in the lone win over the Calgary Flames, so that's four total goals in the other four outings.

The Devils went up to Montreal and took care of business against the Canadiens by a 5-2 count, just cashing the Over (6.5) thanks to a Tyler Toffoli empty-net goal with 26 ticks left in regulation. That capped off a hat trick for the veteran winger, although not many lids were flying onto the ice at Bell Centre to celebrate the occasion.

Vitek Vanecek was in between the pipes Tuesday, so the duties are all but likely to fall to backup Akira Schmid (1-0-1, 3.30 GAA, .892 SV%), who has been uneven at best in the early going.

For the Capitals, they used Darcy Kuemper against the Leafs. They have recalled Spencer Shepard from Hershey of the AHL to make his NHL debut in New Jersey. He is needed because Charlie Lindgren is on injured reserve.

Shepard might be a little green by NHL standards, but he comes with great numbers at Hershey so far, going 2-0-0 with a 2.88 GAA and .885 SV% with the Bears. He also won the Jack Butterfield Award as the most valuable player in the Calder Cup playoffs, leading Hershey to its 12th title last season.

The puck has officially dropped for the 2023-24 NHL season! Check out the best sportsbook promo codes available now at the best sports betting sites to get the most bang for your buck during the NHL season. The Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 gets new customers a $1,000 first bet on Caesars.

NHL Money Line Bets for Capitals vs. Devils

Devils PL (-1.5, +100 at Caesars)

The Capitals have really struggled to light the lamp, cashing the Under in four of the first five games this season. That includes an Under result the only time they used a backup goalie, Lindgren, in the opening game when Kuemper was away from the team for the birth of a child.

On the flip side, the Over has cashed in every game for the Devils so far this season. New Jersey has lit the lamp at least three times in all five contests while allowing four or more goals in three of the past four outings. In Schmid's two starts, there has been a combined total of 8.0 GPG.

Washington should be able to get a little bit of offense going against Schmid, while the New Jersey offense should ding Shepard for at least four or five goals. It won't be a slam-dunk play, but the lean is to go Over, and hope the Devils can do most of the heavy lifting. I like the puck line play way better, however.

NHL Totals Bets for Capitals vs. Devils

Over 6.5 (-125 at BetMGM)

NHL Player Props for Capitals vs. Devils

As far as the props are concerned, we'll stick with the home team for both ends of the play here. Handicapping the Caps is just too difficult with the infrequency they've been scoring.

Devils pivot Jack Hughes has been absolutely white-hot in the first five games. He helped out on four of the five markers for the Devs on Tuesday, and he has four multi-point games to date, while posting at least a point in all five contests. He is averaging a ridiculous four points per game (2 G, 6 A) in the past two outings. Strike while the iron is hot, as he is plus-money to record two points against a tendy making his NHL debut.

Jack Hughes Over 1.5 Points (+105 at BetMGM)

For the other end, we'll go with a 'nope'. Nico Hischier lit the lamp in Montreal on the power play, and he was credited with the game-winning goal as a result. However, it was his first point in five games after going with a goose egg on the first four games with just seven shots on goal total. The rest of the team is playing well, but Hischier has been scuffling. Perhaps the PPG gets him going, but at plus-money for another goose egg, the percentages are on your side.

Nico Hischier Under 0.5 Points (+110 at BetMGM)

Be sure to keep up with our up-to-the-minute NHL player props page to find the best values across the leading sportsbooks.