NHL Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks for Thursday, January 12

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

12 games of NHL action, and I've got a bet for every single one of 'em!

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. You can register at DraftKings using the DraftKings promo code to win $200 in free bets.

NHL Best Bets Tonight

Kraken vs Bruins

Anytime I talk about the Kraken, I mention how sneaky they are. No one really expected much out of them in their sophomore season, but here they are, winners of 6 in a row sitting in 6th place in the Western Conference. They have a rather impressive road record too with a 14-4-2 mark so far this season. Their last 5 wins have all come on the road, too. But the Bruins are a different animal (sort of pun intended). They're the bona fide best team in the NHL and seem to prove that every single night. Their last regulation loss came a month ago on 12/9, and they are 11-0-3 since. They still haven't lost in regulation at home yet this season… So this matchup pits one of the best road teams against the best home team. I want to take the Kraken. I really do. But it seems every time I bet against the Bruins in hopes they cool off, they win and I lose. So let's compromise. 6 of the last 8 teams to come into Boston played 1-goal games with the B's.

Kraken PL -120

Canucks vs Lightning

The Canucks have the 32nd-ranked penalty kill and the 30th-ranked goals-against average in the NHL. The Lightning have the 4th-ranked power play and the 5th-ranked goals scored per game average in the NHL. The Canucks have lost 4 of their last 5 games against the Bolts. The Lightning are 16-4-1 at home this season and have won 8 in a row in their own building. Next question.

Lightning PL -105

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets

If you had no other context, this would be an easy pick. Hurricanes PL. The Canes are the clear favorite and outmatch the Blue Jackets in every dimension of the game. But, there's always context and I'm here to give it to you. These teams played on Saturday and the Blue Jackets stole a 4-3 win in Columbus. Wait… what? Now, more context. The Canes outshot the Jackets 42-18, but somehow still couldn't muster the victory despite the contest going through 5 rounds of a shootout. That was the Canes' 3rd straight loss at the time, and they proceeded to lose their next game 5-3 to the Devils at home on Tuesday for their 4th straight defeat. Now, with all that said, I am not betting on that wonky trend to continue. And with all that said, I am still taking the easy bet.

Hurricanes PL -125

Columbus fans can get in on the action at BetMGM with the BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code for $1,000 in first bet insurance.

Stars vs Rangers

I picked both of these teams to lose their respective games on Tuesday, and they both squeaked out shootout victories. The Rangers come into this one as one of the NHL's hottest teams, touting a 12-3-3 record since the beginning of December. But the Stars are right there with them posting a 12-5-2 mark in that same span too. These clubs faced off in Dallas way bak on 10/29 and the Rangers won 6-3. The Stars committed 7 minor penalties in that contest and the Rangers capitalized twice on the power play. I don't expect the Stars to be as irresponsible this time around though. The Stars have also won 4 of their last 5 meetings in Madison Square Garden dating back to January 2017, and have won 6 of their last 10 road games overall.

Stars ML +100

Maple Leafs vs Red Wings

The Leafs head into Detroit on the second half of a back-to-back just 24 hours after eeking out a 2-1 home victory over the Predators. They've won the other 2 contests in this series with the Wings, notching a 4-2 victory in Detroit on 11/28 and a 4/1 victory in Toronto just this past Saturday. The Red Wings might be in a position to compete a bit better this time around as they are just two days removed from snapping the Jets' 5-game winning streak on Tuesday, especially with the Leafs playing last night against a tough opponent. The Leafs, though, have won the second game of a back-to-back 4 of the 5 times they've done so this season, with their only loss coming in overtime way back on 10/30 in Anaheim, which was before this team really came into the elite form that it's played at since November. Toronto will have Ilya Samsonov between the pipes tonight, who boasts a 2.29 goals-against average and .916 save percentage, both impressive numbers especially considering the Red Wings struggle to score at times. Tuesday's 7-spot against the Jets was a fluke. I'm riding the hot hand.

Maple Leafs ML -145

Predators vs Canadiens

The Predators have played so well recently and could've even eeked out a win against the Maple Leafs in Toronto last night. The Habs, on the other hand, have lost 8 of their last 9, including a 6-3 loss in Nashville just last week. I don't even care that the Preds are playing the second game of a back-to-back, I'm not overcomplicating this one.

Predators ML -170

Jets vs Sabres

I picked both of these teams to win their respective games on Tuesday and they both lost. The Sabres/Jets game was tough to call, so I won't sweat too much about that one, but the Jets really disappointed me and likely tons of other bettors dropping a game to the Red Wings. This is a juicy matchup though. Both teams can score, with the Sabres ranking 1st overall in goals per game and the Jets coming in at 10th. But where I give the edge to the Jets is in the goals-against category, where they rank 5th and the Sabres rank 24th. Connor Hellebuyck will be in net tonight, and he'll be the best goalie the Sabres have faced in their last several games.

Jets ML -130

Wild vs Islanders

I picked both of these teams to win their respective games on Tuesday and they both lost in a shootout, so I was almost right! This is a tough one to call. These teams match up really well, both playing a similar punch-you-in-the-mouth style of play. The Wild are 1-1-2 to start the new year and the Isles are 1-2-1. The Wild will trot out Filip Gustavsson in net tonight, who boasts a solid 2.25 goals-against average and .924 save percentage, right in line with Islanders netminder and Vezina candidate Ilya Sorokin who has 2.30 and .925 numbers in those respective categories. So in a coin-flip kind of matchup, I'm favoring home-ice advantage, where the Islanders hold a 12-6-1 record this year.

Islanders ML -105

Flames vs Blues

The Blues look to sweep the season series against the Flames in a quick rematch of Tuesday's tilt where the Blues came from a 2-goal deficit in the 3rd period to win 4-3 in overtime. That's the Blues' 8th win in the last 9 contests against the Flames, and have won 4 in a row dating back to last season. But in looking at the stat sheets in both of their games this season, the Flames have outshot the Blues and held leads in each contest. And that seems to be the moral of the story for this Calgary club, which is sitting at 19-14-9 on the season, they seem to struggle to close out games. The Blues are super banged up too, and even though they've won 4 of 5 to start the new year, I see vulnerabilities in this matchup tonight.

Flames ML -170

Avalanche vs Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are in the midst of a rare winning streak, having won 2 in a row. While that's underwhelming for most, that's actually a great run for the team that is hands down the worst in the NHL, and they'll be without hands down their best player in Patrick Kane when they welcome the Avalanche to town tonight. The Hawks are 3-7 in their last 10, but of their 10 total wins on the season, 7 have come at home where they play tonight. In the words of Colorado forward Andrew Cogliano, "[they] can't be taking any moral victories" after dropping 6 of their last 7 games. They have a great chance to get off the snide tonight against the lowly Blackhawks, and I fully expect them to do so, especially since it's hard for me to see the Blackhawks winning 3 straight.

Avalanche PL -125

Caesars has a great welcome offer for new users in Ohio who sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code that's worth up to $1,500 in bets on Caesars.

Panthers vs Golden Knights

The Panthers broke my heart last night. I was so confident in my pick in yesterday's article that the Avalanche would come out victorious in Denver against the visiting Panthers. But the Cats proved me wrong, even though they blew a 4-1 lead in the 3rd period and had to seal the 5-4 victory with a late power-play goal. My concern with the Cats though is their inconsistency, and they've got a tough task coming into Vegas on the second half of a back-to-back to play a Golden Knights team that's won 4 of its last 5 home games. Give me the rested legs.

Golden Knights ML -120

Senators vs Coyotes

Honestly, this is the last game on the list to analyze and I'm tired and hungry so I'm going to rock with the Mullet Arena bias.

Coyotes PL -190

Happy hunting y'all!