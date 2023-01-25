NHL Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks for Wednesday, January 25

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

Got this week of betting off to a hot start yesterday, going 7-4 on the 11-game slate. There are just 5 games in the NHL tonight, but you already know we're running it back with a bet for every single one of 'em.

NHL Best Bets for Wednesday Night

Rangers vs Maple Leafs

The Rangers have been really, really good in the last two months and especially since the calendar turned to 2023. They're 7-2-1 in their last 10 and just trounced the Panthers 6-2 on Monday. The Maple Leafs haven't just been really good lately, they've basically been really good since about the third week of the season. The Rags beat the Leafs 3-1 in New York back on 12/13 though. Both squads can lock it down on defense anchored by elite goaltending, and then counter-punch with exceptional forward depth. The Rangers are a solid road contender, posting a 14-5-3 away record so far this season. The Leafs are one of the top home teams in this year's campaign too with an 18-4-3 record. Give me the home-ice advantage.

Maple Leafs ML -155

Islanders vs Senators

The Islanders are 1-6-3 in their last 10 games and have lost 6 straight. Sheesh. The Senators haven't been too much better, losing 4 of their last 5. This is a matchup of contrasting styles. The Islanders play a grinding type of game while the Senators run and gun. I like the grind game in this one, but I have no doubt the Senators will make some noise.

Islanders ML +100

Hurricanes vs Stars

Possible Stanley Cup matchup? That seems like a distinct possibility. Both of these teams are deep, consistent, and tough - the full pedigree for postseason success. Not much separates them on paper, which is why the opening lines have them both at -110 on the moneyline in this contest. The Hurricanes won the only other game these squads have played, winning 5-4 in Raleigh on 12/17. They're both coming in at 5-3-2 marks over their last 10 games respectively too. I like home-ice advantage in this one, especially since the Stars have lost 2 of their last 3 at home and I think are bound to bounce back to avoid too much of a skid in front of their fans.

Stars ML -110

Blue Jackets vs Oilers

The Oilers have won 6 straight. I don't want to live in a world where the lowly Blue Jackets spoil that hot streak. I wish it were as simple as that and I could just take them on the money line or even the -1.5 puck line and move on. But DraftKings' initial lines for this tilt have the Oilers at -380 on the money line and +110 on a -2.5 puck line. That latter bet would be taking the Oilers to win by 3+ goals. I've written over 50 articles that've covered over 550 total bets this NHL season so far all using the DraftKings Sportsbook for my odds, and this is the first I've seen a -2.5 puck line spread. My gut tells me if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. The Blue Jackets are brutal on the road, but they've played 1-goal games in 4 of their 6 road contests this month and won a 4-3 tilt in Detroit.

Blue Jackets PL (+2.5) -130

Canucks vs Kraken

One of the only bets I got wrong in yesterday's article was picking the Blackhawks to cover the +1.5 puck line spread against the Canucks in Rick Tocchet's first game as Vancouver's new bench boss. The Canucks won that game 5-2. I was going on a lot of emotion over reason in picking the Hawks. Chicago is one of the worst teams if not the worst team in the NHL. There's been so much unrest in Vancouver with the recent coaching change that I thought the nerves would be too much for the Canucks in their debut with their new coach. They should've won that game though, and it turns out they actually did. I am going with logic tonight. The Kraken are a better team. They've been hot of late, winning 7 of their last 10. Vancouver has eeked out 1-goal wins in each of the two games they've played against one another this season, winning 5-4 on 10/27 and 6/5 on 12/22. That was then. This is now. The Kraken are rested. The Canucks played last night. Give me the more dominant sea creature.

Kraken ML -195

Happy hunting y'all!