NHL Betting: Best NHL Bets for Wednesday, October 12

NHL Picks Tonight: Best NHL Bets for Wednesday, October 12, 2022

That start-of-the-season high is only gaining momentum, y'all. We came out hot with our slate of picks for opening night last night thanks to the Rangers and Golden Knights. Heaters can only start when you ride them. Might as well jump on this one early for Night 2!

Here's what I like tonight, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

NHL Odds Tonight

Canadiens (+205) vs. Maple Leafs (-245); O/U 6.5

Capitals (-140) vs. Bruins (+120); O/U 6.0

Hurricanes (-275) vs. Blue Jackets (+230); O/U 6.5

Avalanche (-425) vs. Blackhawks (+340); O/U 6.5

Oilers (-195) vs. Canucks (+165); O/U 6.5

Ducks (-125) vs. Kraken (+105); O/U 6.0

NHL Best Bets Tonight

Sled the Avalanche

The defending Stanley Cup champ Colorado Avalanche will bring Lord Stanley to Ball Arena in front of their home crowd. The championship banner will raise to the rafters. There will be a ceremony celebrating one of the most dominant teams in league history. Nathan MacKinnon just signed a massive ticket to stay with the club to run it back again for years to come. Vibes will be as high as the Rockies. And, the lowly Chicago Blackhawks will be in town trying not to get embarrassed. That once-storied franchise is in shambles, and I think tonight's a recipe for a dismantling.

NHL Best Bets for Avalanche-Blackhawks

Avalanche ML (-425)

Avalanche PL (-155)

Avalanche to score 1st Goal (-210)

Chase the Hurricane(s)

The Hurricanes open their season at home against the Blue Jackets, and Rod Brind'Amour's club will come out with something to prove. They have one of the deepest lineups in the league and only got better in the offseason. They play lights out in their home barn, and I think they spoil Johnny Gaudreau's first game as a Blue Jacket in a major way. Coming out fast and hard, expect them to pot two in the back of the net before the first period is even over and have over 3 by night's end. Consider this your official storm surge warning.

NHL Best Bets for Hurricanes-Blue Jackets

Hurricanes ML (-250)

Hurricanes: Team Total Goals Over 3.5 (-130)

Hurricanes: Team Total Goals - 1st Period Over 0.5 (-235)

Bet in all Caps

The more you read my stuff, the more you'll realize that I am an unabashed Capitals fan. I do not shy away from that (as I write this article in my Mike Green 2011 Winter Classic sweater). I'll be betting on them all season, not only because I'm a fan, but because they're an awesome team to bet on and their first game is juicy. I like the addition of Darcy Kuemper between the pipes, and I think he shows up with a clean performance tonight. The Bruins are banged up and will skate without some key contributors. My bet is that Kuemper shuts out the B's in the first period and backstops the Caps to an opening night W.

NHL Best Bets for Capitals-Bruins

Caps ML (-140)

Bruins: Team Total Goals - 1st Period Under 0.5 (+120)

Caps: Team Total Goals Over 2.5 (-215)

If you're feeling a little frisky, mix a few of these into some juicy parlay action… it might be fun...

