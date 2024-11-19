NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 20

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

There's some interesting hockey going down Wednesday. Five games are on the slate – a solid number for the middle of the week from the NHL. Plus, the first pucks drop at 7:30 p.m. ET, so that's another half-hour to use to get your DFS lineups in. Speaking of those lineups, here are my recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

No team is on the second leg of a back-to-back, but a few are on the first leg. In terms of goaltending choices, I think Carolina, Vegas and San Jose all have something in the vein of separation between the options. Although, with the Sharks, it might go the other way if we're talking about Yaroslav Askarov getting in the mix as opposed to the banged-up Vitek Vanecek.

GOALIES

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. SJS ($8,400): Oettinger has a couple of bad outings dragging his numbers down, but he still has a 2.27 GAA and .917 save percentage. Those are Vezina-level numbers this season. The Sharks aren't as futile offensively as last year, but they still have averaged 2.50 goals and 27.8 shots on net per game.

Joey Daccord, SEA vs. NAS ($7,400): Daccord has taken over as the No. 1 goalie for the Kraken, and with good reason. Since the start of last year, he has a 2.47 GAA and a .916 save percentage. We're now a fourth of the way into the season and Nashville still hasn't picked it up offensively. It has averaged 2.42 goals per game, bottom five in the NHL.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Adrian Kempe, LAK vs. BUF ($6,000): In each of his last two games, Kempe has tallied two points. He has six multi-point games in his last 11 outings. Even if Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen returns from a two-game absence, he has a 2.83 GAA and .903 save percentage.

Logan Stankoven, DAL vs. SJN ($5,600): Stankoven has 14 points in 17 games, but he's also been throwing pucks at the goal. He leads the Stars with 52 shots on net. The Sharks have allowed 33.6 shots on goal per contest, so Stankoven should have plenty of opportunity Wednesday.

FORWARD LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Hurricanes at Flyers

Jesperi Kotkaniemi (C - $4,200), Martin Necas (W - $7,700), Eric Robinson (W - $2,900)

The Flyers already had a dicey goaltending situation, and then Samuel Ersson got hurt. Now, Ivan Fedotov is the best available option for Philly. The 27-year-old has only played in nine NHL games, but he has a .856 save percentage in those games, and that rings alarm bells. I'm stacking the Hurricanes' second line, including one of the hottest players in the NHL.

Kotkaniemi has 11 points in 17 games, and that's while being unlucky. He's posted a 5.0 percent shooting rate on 40 shots on net, so his scoring should pick up. It would be difficult for Necas' scoring to pick up. He's on a 13-game point streak wherein he's totaled 10 goals and 17 assists. Necas also gets the benefit of a ton of power-play time as he's averaged 4:10 per game with the extra man. The 29-year-old Robinson has been a surprise for Carolina. He has 12 points, including a goal and two assists in his last game.

DEFENSEMEN

Shayne Gostisbehere, CAR at PHI ($4,700): Gostisbehere has four points in his last three games. All four have come on the power play, which is the norm for the former Flyer. He's averaged 4:13 per contest with the extra man and has tallied nine of his 13 points on the power play. Though the Flyers have been good on the penalty kill, I don't know how sustainable that is with Fedotov in net. He has a career 3.98 GAA and a .856 save percentage, after all.

Thomas Harley, DAL vs. SJN ($4,600): Harley has notched eight points after turning heads with 15 goals and 32 assists last year. His 2.6 percent shooting rate should improve. Notably, he's put four shots on net in each of his last two games. As previously noted, the Sharks have given up 33.6 shots on goal per contest.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.