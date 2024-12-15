NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 15

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

We're halfway through December and approaching the end of 2024. Saturday was packed with NHL action as 30 teams played, so Sunday is a bit lighter with four games and the first pucks dropping at 5 p.m. EST. Here are my Sunday lineup recommendations. Best of luck finding DFS success!

SLATE PREVIEW

With 30 clubs having participated on Saturday, you can probably guess some are on a back-to-back. In fact, seven of the eight teams on this slate are on their second straight day with the lone exception being Carolina who host Columbus.

GOALIE

Filip Gustavsson, MIN vs. VGK ($7,500): My initial instinct was to go with Jonathan Quick against the Blues, and then the Kings ran Igor Shesterkin on Saturday. I don't think I want to roster a 38-year-old who just logged over 30 minutes of hockey. Gustavsson is at home and is enjoying an excellent campaign with a 2.24 GAA and .922 save percentage. Vegas isn't an easy matchup, but the decision is made easier by the fact Minnesota is on two consecutive home matchups and Vegas has two on the road.

VALUE PLAY

Seth Jarvis, CAR vs. CLM ($6,700): Since returning from injury, Jarvis has seven points and 26 shots through nine games. He's also delivered 11 power-play points on the season. The Blue Jackets maintain a bottom-10 penalty kill and a bottom-five GAA. They are also, as noted, visiting the only team that got to rest on Saturday.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Sabres at Maple Leafs

Tage Thompson (C - $7,300), Alex Tuch (W - $7,000), John-Jason Peterka (W - $5,200)

This is a rare instance in which a stack against the Leafs makes sense. You can thank Anthony Stolarz's lower-body injury for that. Joseph Woll started on Saturday. And unless they want to double down on him, Dennis Hildeby will be in net. The giant 23-year-old has made two NHL starts - both this season - where he's allowed eight goals with an .869 save percentage. So Buffalo's top line will be a tough matchup for the young goalie.

Since coming back from injury, Thompson has potted five goals across nine appearances alongside 32 shots. Tuch has slowed down a bit after a hot run of play, but still has three points and 21 shots from his last nine. Peterka has earned an uptick in minutes after registering 28 goals last season. He's followed that up with eight goals and 10 assists, and getting to skate with Thompson and Tuch is the most favorable spot in this lineup.

DEFENSEMAN

Shayne Gostisbehere, CAR vs. CLM ($6,100): Life remains good for Gostisbehere. Teams employ him to be a third-pairing defenseman who logs a hefty portion of his minutes running the point on the lead power play. This year, he's averaged 3:49 with the extra man and has racked up 17 PPPs. As mentioned earlier, Columbus has struggled to a bottom-10 penalty kill. And Elvis Merzlikins comes in with an .888 save percentage.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.