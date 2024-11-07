NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 8

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are four games on the NHL slate Friday. Detroit travels to Toronto, Pittsburgh plays in Washington and will be tired after playing in Carolina on Thursday, Anaheim hosts a tired Minnesota team, while Vegas is in Seattle. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Charlie Lindgren, WAS vs. PIT ($8,200): Lindgren and Logan Thompson have been sharing the net. Friday is Lindgren's turn to hold down the fort. He was terrific last season for the Capitals, going 25-16-7 with six shutouts, a 2.67 GAA and a .911 save percentage. He has not been as good in 2024-25, as he is 3-3-0 with a 2.70 GAA and a .896 save percentage. Lindgren was 1-2-0 versus the Penguins last season with his only win coming on a 39-save shutout in March.

Lukas Dostal, ANA vs. MIN ($7,100): Dostal has faltered in his last two starts, giving up nine goals on 66 shots. But the Czech netminder had been sensational previous to the pair of letdowns, going 4-2-2 with an eye-popping 1.99 GAA and a .945 save percentage. Dostal could get a break as the Wild play in San Jose on Thursday and could be a tired squad. The Wild have averaged 3.50 goals heading into Thursday's action.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Mason McTavish, ANA vs. MIN ($4,100): McTavish is starting to pick up his pace after starting the season with three assists in his first eight games. McTavish has a goal and four points in his last four games, with all his points coming on the power play. McTavish managed 42 points in 64 games last season and should be headed for the best offensive season in his young NHL career this season. The 21-year-old was selected third overall in 2021 and is just starting to show his pedigree.

Cutter Gauthier, ANA vs. MIN ($3,900): Gauthier was selected fifth overall in 2022 by Philadelphia, who dealt him to Anaheim last season when it leaked out that Gauthier did not want to play for the Flyers. Gauthier was without a point in his first five games but has come on of late with four assists in his last seven games. He provides nice value if you need an inexpensive player to fill out your roster.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Golden Knights at Kraken

Ivan Barbashev (W - $5,500), Jack Eichel (C - $8,500), Mark Stone (W - $7,400)

The Golden Knights are off to a great start with a 9-3-1 record, mainly due to the play of their top line. Eichel leads the way with four goals and 15 assists in 13 games, while Stone has been a tad better offensively with six goals and 15 helpers as he has surprisingly stayed healthy in the early going. Barbashev has also been great with 15 points in 13 appearances. Barbashev's totals are even more impressive considering he has yet to pick up a power-play point while Stone has two goals and six assists and Eichel six apples with the man advantage. Look for them to have a big night in Seattle.

Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings

Max Pacioretty (W - $3,800), John Tavares (C - $7,100), William Nylander (W - $6,900)

The Maple Leafs could be without the services of Auston Matthews on Friday as he missed Tuesday's tilt versus Boston and sat out practice Thursday. This should increase the value of this line. Nylander has 10 goals and 15 points in 14 games as he tries to hit the 100-point mark for the first time in his career after falling just two points shy of the mark last season. Tavares is pointless in his last three games, but he had nine points in his previous six matchups, giving the veteran center five goals and six assists in 13 contests. Pacioretty has been a pleasant surprise as he has two goals and four points in 11 games and has stayed healthy in the early going. Nylander and Tavares both play on the first power-play unit, while Pacioretty is seeing plenty of time on the second unit.

DEFENSEMEN

Brandon Montour, SEA vs. VGK ($6,300): Montour was outstanding in 2022-23, picking up 73 points in 80 regular-season games with Florida. He slumped to 33 points in 66 contests last season, but that could have been due to his offseason shoulder surgery that cost him the first six weeks of the season. This year he is back on track with four goals and six assists in 13 games, helped immensely by a hat trick plus an assist versus Montreal on October 29. Montour quarterbacks the first power-play unit and has two goals and a helper with the man advantage.

Moritz Seider, DET at TOR ($5,600): Seider has been scoring of late with five assists in his last three games. The 23-year-old defenseman has a goal and seven helpers in 12 contests this season and is quarterbacking the first power-play unit. Seider had 50 points in his rookie season three years ago and has had back-to-back 42-point campaigns heading into the 2024-25 season.

