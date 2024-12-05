NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 5

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Thursday has nine games, including six beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET, one starting at 7:30 p.m. ET and two getting underway at 9:00 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Tampa Bay (vs. San Jose), Edmonton (vs. Columbus), Ottawa (vs. Detroit) and Florida (at Philadelphia) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The Red Wings-Senators, Sharks-Lightning, Avalanche-Hurricanes and Blue Jackets-Oilers matchups have the over/under set for 6.5 goals. The Jets-Sabres, Kraken-Islanders and Blues-Flames contests anticipate 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Joey Daccord, SEA at NYI ($7,100): Daccord is coming off a 17-save effort in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Carolina. Due to recent struggles, he has a discounted price but has performed well this campaign. Daccord also made 22 saves in a 3-2 win over the Islanders on November 16.

Elvis Merzlikins, CBJ at EDM ($7,000): Merzlikins has won six of his past eight starts and has a .914 save percentage over his last three outings. He turned aside 31 shots in a 6-1 win over the Oilers on Oct. 28. Merzlikins has plenty of bang for the buck upside if a repeat performance is in the cards.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Martin Necas, CAR vs. COL ($7,500): Necas has four multi-point efforts in his last six games. He has 13 shots and five power-play points (two goals, three assists) during that stretch. Necas has accounted for five goals on 22 shots and eight points in nine games against Colorado.

Brayden Point, TBL vs. SJS ($7,400): Point's three-game point streak ended in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Toronto. However, he hasn't gone two straight games without a point in the 2024-25 campaign. Point has amassed 12 goals on 32 shots and three assists across his last 12 appearances. He has six goals and 15 points in 13 previous contests versus San Jose.

Lucas Raymond, DET at OTT ($4,700): Raymond has generated seven goals and four assists during his eight-game point spree. He has 24 shots and four power-play points (one goal, three assists) over that stretch. Raymond has collected four tallies and seven points in 11 matches against the Senators.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Panthers at Flyers

Matthew Tkachuk (W - $7,300), Sam Bennett (C - $6,200), Carter Verhaeghe (W - $6,600)

Tkachuk has two goals and six assists across his four-game point streak. He has 11 shots and three points (one goal, two assists) on the man advantage during that period. Bennett has found the back of the net in four straight contests over his five-game point spree. He has two assists (one on the power play) and 17 shots during that span. Verhaeghe has three goals on 13 shots and seven points in his last six appearances.

Florida's second line has been productive. When it comes to salary investment, the trio won't break the bank. Philadelphia has surrendered the eighth-most goals per game (3.24).

Senators vs. Red Wings

Brady Tkachuk (W - $9,000), Josh Norris (C - $5,200), Drake Batherson (W - $6,000)

Tkachuk has compiled four goals and four assists during his five-game point streak. He has 23 shots and four power-play points (three goals, one assist) during that stretch. Batherson has accumulated two goals on 14 shots and seven helpers over a seven-game scoring spree. He has one goal and four assists on the man advantage. Norris has two power-play points (one goal, one assist) and eight shots in his last five outings. He has five goals and eight points in eight contests versus Detroit.

Ottawa's top line has tremendous upside for Thursday's slate. Detroit has permitted the 10th-most goals per game (3.16) and the fifth-most shots per game (31.5) this season. The Red Wings also rank last in the league in penalty kill percentage (65.3).

DEFENSEMEN

Roman Josi, NSH at MTL ($7,800): Josi has five goals on 16 shots and four assists during his six-game point streak. He has one power-play helper and 12 blocks over that span.

Aaron Ekblad, FLA at PHI ($4,500): Ekblad has plenty of bang for the buck upside thanks to the category coverage he has been providing. In his last nine matches, he has registered one goal, seven assists, 21 shots and 15 blocks. Ekblad has one shorthanded assist and three power-play helpers during that stretch.

