NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 23

Thursday has 11 games scheduled, including four starting at 7:00 p.m. ET, two beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET, two getting underway at 9:00 p.m. ET and three taking place in the 10:00-10:30 p.m. ET window. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Carolina (vs. Columbus), Nashville (at San Jose), Edmonton (vs. Vancouver) and Minnesota (vs. Utah) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The over/under for the Blue Jackets-Hurricanes and Predators-Sharks matchups is 6.5 goals. Penguins-Ducks is the lone contest anticipating 6.0 goals, while the rest expect 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Frederik Andersen, CAR vs. CBJ ($8,500): In his first start since Oct. 26, Andersen stopped 22 shots in a 4-3 overtime win against Chicago on Monday. He has posted a record of 12-3-3 with a 2.28 GAA and a .926 save percentage in 18 appearances versus the Blue Jackets. Columbus will play for the second time in two nights, having posted a mark of 0-6-0 in the second half of back-to-backs this season. The opposition has outscored the Blue Jackets by a 29-8 margin during that span.

Alex Nedeljkovic, PIT at ANA ($8,200): Nedeljkovic has won consecutive contests, stopping 65 out of 68 shots. He has stopped 36 out of 38 shots en route to winning his previous two starts versus the Ducks. Anaheim has two goals or fewer in six of the team's last eight outings.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Sidney Crosby, PIT at ANA ($8,000): Crosby has one goal, two assists and six shots in two games following a brief two-game pointless skid. He has amassed 12 goals and 30 points in 25 contests versus the Ducks, including three goals and three helpers over a five-game point spree.

Martin Necas, CAR vs. CBJ ($6,400): Necas has one goal, five helpers and seven shots in his last five appearances. He has contributed four assists and five shots during a three-game point streak versus the Blue Jackets.

Patrik Laine, MTL at DET ($6,300): Laine has notched four goals and seven points in six games heading into Thursday night's action. He has 15 shots and three power-play points (two goals and one assist) during that period. Laine has two goals with the man advantage and nine shots in two games versus the Red Wings this campaign.

Mikael Granlund, SJS vs. NSH ($5,200): Granlund appears to be heating up again, producing two goals and one assist in two outings after recording one goal and two helpers in his previous 10 matches. He has four goals on eight shots in a three-game point spree versus his former Nashville teammates.

Shane Pinto, OTT at BOS ($3,900): Pinto has two goals, four assists and 16 shots on target in his past seven appearances. He has one power-play tally and a short-handed marker in that span. Pinto will move to a top-six role versus the Bruins on Thursday after Josh Norris suffered an upper-body injury against the Rangers on Tuesday.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Predators at Sharks

Filip Forsberg (W - $8,300), Jonathan Marchessault (W - $7,000), Steven Stamkos (C - $6,600)

Forsberg has accumulated seven goals and eight assists during his eight-game point spree. He has six power-play points (three goals and three assists) and 33 shots in that time. Marchessault has two goals on 32 shots and 10 helpers (five on the power play) across a nine-game point streak. Stamkos has four goals (one on the power play), two assists and nine shots during his four-game point streak.

Nashville's top line has been firing on all cylinders, and the trio's cap hit is increasing. Still, they are worth stacking after combining for two goals and six assists in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Sharks. San Jose has allowed the second-most goals per game (3.56) and the most shots per game (32.4) in the 2024-25 campaign.

Golden Knights at Blues

Tomas Hertl (C - $5,400), Pavel Dorofeyev (W - $5,300), Victor Olofsson (W - $5,100)

Hertl has accounted for five goals and five helpers during his six-game point streak. He has two goals and three assists with the man advantage and 19 shots over that period. Dorofeyev has six goals and nine points in his past five appearances. During that stretch, he has earned three multi-point efforts, 17 shots and five power-play points (three goals and two assists). Olofsson has one goal on five shots and three helpers in his last four outings.

Vegas' second line has plenty of bang for the buck potential for Thursday's slate. Hertl and Dorofeyev benefit from playing on the club's top power-play combination. St. Louis ranks 28th with a 73.5 percent penalty-kill rate this season.

DEFENSEMEN

Roman Josi, NSH at SJS ($8,200): Josi has two goals and seven assists across a six-game point spree. He has 18 shots, 10 blocks and five power-play points (one goal, four assists) during that span. Josi has two goals and seven helpers in his six-game point spree versus the Sharks.

Lane Hutson, MTL at DET ($4,200): Hutson has generated one goal and 12 helpers over his nine-game point streak. He has five power-play assists, 10 shots and 15 blocks across that stretch. Hutson has three helpers, one shot and one block in two meetings with Detroit this season.

