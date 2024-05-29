NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 30

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

With only one game on the schedule Thursday, your lineup will consist of one Captain, who carries a 1.5x multiplier, and five Flex slots. The salary cap is set at $50,000. There are no positional requirements and goaltenders are available to be selected. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Florida (at NY Rangers) is the favorite on the Moneyline. The over/under for the contest is set for 5.5 goals. The Panthers defeated the Rangers on Tuesday in a 3-2 overtime victory, evening the Eastern Conference Finals at two games apiece.

CAPTAIN

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs, FLA ($15,600 as Captain or $10,400 as Flex): Shesterkin has been outstanding in the postseason, compiling a 10-4 record with a 2.37 GAA and a .923 save percentage. He has racked up 120 saves on 130 shots versus the Panthers, giving him plenty of appeal for the Captain spot.

Aleksander Barkov, FLA at NYR ($12,900 as Captain or $8,600 as Flex): Barkov has generated one goal, three assists and nine shots on net in his last two outings. He has accumulated six goals and 17 points through 15 contests this postseason.

FLEX/VALUE PLAYS

Vincent Trocheck, NYR vs. FLA ($8,800): Trocheck has provided two goals and three assists during a three-game point spree going into Thursday night's action. He has been credited with eight shots on net and four blocked shots over that span. Trocheck has amassed eight goals and 19 points in 14 playoff outings this spring. He has collected three multi-point performances in his last five games.

Carter Verhaeghe, FLA at NYR ($8,400): Verhaeghe has notched three goals and four assists during his five-game point streak. He has three power-play points (two goals, one assist) and 20 shots on net during that stretch. Verhaeghe has earned a multi-point effort in two out of four games against the Rangers.

Jacob Trouba, NYR vs. FLA ($7,200): Trouba has picked up three assists, three shots on target and 18 blocked shots over his past three appearances. If he can get back on the scoresheet in Game 5, the 30-year-old blueliner has plenty of upside as a value play.

Alexis Lafreniere, NYR vs. FLA ($6,800): Lafreniere has heated up recently, netting three goals on nine shots in the last two games. He has tallied seven markers and 13 points through 14 outings this postseason.

Gustav Forsling, FLA at NYR ($6,400): Forsling has been held without a point in only one of four games versus the Rangers in the playoffs. He has registered one goal, two helpers, 11 shots and five blocks in the series. His category coverage makes him an intriguing bang-for-the-buck option.

