NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, October 24

Thursday has nine games scheduled, including five beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET, two starting at 9:00 p.m. ET and two getting underway in the 10:00-10:30 p.m. ET slot. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Los Angeles (vs. San Jose), Toronto (vs. St. Louis) and Carolina (at Calgary) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. Devils-Red Wings, Wild-Lightning and Avalanche-Hockey Club have the over/under set for 6.5 goals, while Stars-Bruins, Panthers-Rangers and Jets-Kraken are at 5.5 goals. The rest are 6.0.

GOALIES

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. FLA ($8,200): Shesterkin has been outstanding in 2024-25, posting a 4-0-1 record with one shutout, a 1.98 GAA and a .932 save percentage through five starts. He has won four of his previous six meetings against Florida.

David Rittich, LAK vs. SJS ($8,500): Rittich could get the nod against the low-scoring Sharks on Thursday, which explains why he has the highest cap hit on the slate among netminders. San Jose has averaged a league-worst 1.86 goals per game. Rittich has won two of his last three outings. He was 3-0-1 with a 1.48 GAA and a .929 save percentage in four appearances versus the Sharks in 2023-24.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Kyle Connor, WPG at SEA ($7,600): Entering Thursday night's action, Connor has lit the lamp in four consecutive games while providing 19 shots on target. He has five goals and one assist during a six-game point streak. Connor has produced seven goals and 12 points in nine career meetings versus the Kraken.

William Nylander, TOR vs. STL ($7,000): Nylander has three multi-point efforts in his last five outings. He has five goals, two assists and 20 shots during that period. Nylander has seven goals and 11 points in 13 appearances against the Blues.

Dylan Larkin, DET vs. NJD ($5,900): Larkin has three goals, one assist and 12 shots on net through six games this season. He has accounted for 12 goals and 25 points in 22 previous contests versus New Jersey.

Wyatt Johnston, DAL at BOS ($5,400): Johnston hasn't reached the scoresheet in two straight games after opening the season with one goal and four helpers during a five-game point streak. However, he should get back on track on Thursday. Johnston has three goals on 13 shots in four career matches versus Boston.

Brandon Hagel, TBL vs. MIN ($5,100): Hagel is coming off a four-point performance, including a hat trick, in Tuesday's 8-5 win over New Jersey. He has five goals and eight points through six outings this year.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Kings vs. Sharks

Anze Kopitar (C - $7,000), Adrian Kempe (W - $7,100), Quinton Byfield (W - $3,900)

Kopitar has five points (three goals, five assists) through seven games, including one goal and two helpers on the man advantage. Kempe has three goals, including one on the power play, three helpers and 17 shots in seven appearances. Byfield has three assists and 16 shots across seven outings.

The top line of the Kings combined for five goals and three assists in four games against the Sharks last season. San Jose has surrendered the fourth-most goals per game (4.00) and ranks 24th on the penalty kill this campaign.

Devils at Red Wings

Jack Hughes (C - $8,400), Ondrej Palat (W - $2,900), Jesper Bratt (W -$6,100)

Hughes had one goal and two assists in Tuesday's loss to the Lightning to give him eight points, including six helpers, through nine appearances this season. Palat earned his first point of the year with an assist on Tuesday. Bratt has been held off the scoresheet once in his past eight outings while compiling one goal and eight points.

The top line of the Devils offers a blend of scoring upside and bargain potential, especially if they can take advantage of Detroit's 28th-place penalty kill unit.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL at UTA ($8,500): Makar has amassed two goals and 12 assists during his remarkable seven-game point spree to open the 2024-25 campaign. He has seven power-play points, 15 shots and 10 blocked shots.

Neal Pionk, WPG at SEA ($4,100): Pionk has one goal and five helpers over his three-game point streak. He has added seven shots and eight blocks during that span.

