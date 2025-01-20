NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 21

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Tuesday has eight games scheduled, including three 7:00 p.m. ET puck drops, two beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET, one starting at 9:00 p.m. ET and two getting underway at 10:00 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Nashville (vs. San Jose), Florida (at Anaheim), Vancouver (vs. Buffalo) and Philadelphia (vs. Detroit) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The over/under for the Sharks-Predators matchup is 6.5 goals. The Lightning-Canadiens, Senators-Rangers, Red Wings-Flyers and Sabres-Canucks contests anticipate 6.0 goals, while the rest of the games expect 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Spencer Knight, FLA at ANA ($8,400): Knight could get a second straight start after blanking the Ducks with 34 saves in Saturday's 3-0 victory. He has won four of his five starts, stopping 129 out of 138 shots.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL at MTL ($8,000): Vasilevskiy has won his last two outings, turning aside 73 out of 77 shots. He should get the second half of Tampa Bay's back-to-back after Jonas Johansson played in Monday's 5-3 loss to Toronto. Vasilevskiy has been excellent against Montreal, posting a 15-2-2 record with a 1.98 GAA and a .935 save percentage.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Leon Draisaitl, EDM vs. WSH ($9,000): Draisaitl has four goals on 22 shots and six helpers during his six-game point streak. He has four goals and nine points in his last four meetings versus the Capitals. With Connor McDavid serving a three-game suspension, Draisaitl will likely log heavy minutes, which could be worth the hefty salary investment.

Dylan Larkin, DET at PHI ($7,500): Larkin has been held off the scoresheet on only two occasions over a 12-game span, generating eight goals on 46 shots and eight assists. He has accounted for two goals and three helpers in his last four outings versus the Flyers.

Travis Konecny, PHI vs. DET ($6,400): Konecny has five goals and eight assists in his past 10 outings. He has one goal, two shots and three helpers in two games heading into Tuesday's action. Konecny has one goal and three points in two meetings against Detroit this season.

Matt Duchene, DAL vs. CAR ($5,500): Duchene has three multi-point efforts in the last four games, earning two goals and five assists. He has compiled three goals and eight points in his past seven outings versus the Hurricanes.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Predators vs. Sharks

Filip Forsberg (W - $7,300), Steven Stamkos (C - $5,600), Jonathan Marchessault (W - $6,000)

Forsberg has accumulated six goals and six assists during his seven-game point streak. He has 30 shots and five power-play points (three goals, two assists) during that span. Stamkos has four tallies (one on the power play) and six shots over his three-game point spree. Marchessault has one goal, seven helpers (four on the power play) and 28 shots across his eight-game point streak.

Nashville's top line offers tremendous value for Tuesday's slate, and Forsberg is worth building a roster around. San Jose has allowed the second-most goals per game (3.49) and the most shots per game (32.2) this season.

DEFENSEMEN

Roman Josi, NSH vs. SJS ($7,700): Josi has produced one goal, six assists, 12 shots, four power-play assists and eight blocks during his five-game point spree. He has six assists and one marker in a five-game point spree versus the Sharks.

Lane Hutson, MTL vs. TBL ($4,100): Hutson is riding an eight-game point streak going into Tuesday night's action, earning one goal and 11 assists. He has recorded four power-play helpers, nine shots and 13 blocks during that time.

Darren Raddysh, TBL at MTL ($3,700): Raddysh has two goals and four helpers across his four-game point streak. He has supplied 11 shots, three blocks and three power-play points during that span.

