NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, November 26

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Tuesday has two games, both beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Utah (at Montreal) and Boston (vs. Vancouver) are the favorites on the Moneyline. The over/under for the Hockey Club-Canadiens matchup is 6.0 goals and the Canucks-Bruins contest is 5.0.

GOALIES

Jaxson Stauber, UTA at MTL ($7,800): Stauber might see his first NHL action since the 2022-23 campaign when he posted a 5-1-0 record with a 2.81 GAA and a .911 save percentage in six starts for Chicago. Karel Vejmelka has already played three times in four nights and could use a break. Montreal has three wins in 10 games (2-6-1) going into Tuesday's action.

Kevin Lankinen, VAN at BOS ($7,400): Lankinen got back into the win column Saturday with a 26-save effort against Ottawa. He has a 9-3-2 record this season, including an impressive mark of 7-0-0 with a 1.86 GAA and a .932 save percentage on the road. Boston sits 32nd in the league with 2.32 goals per game in 2024-25.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Clayton Keller, UTA at MTL ($6,700): Keller is due for a goal after piling up eight assists and 17 shots in his past 10 contests. He hasn't lit the lamp much versus Montreal but has 11 assists and 14 points in 11 previous games between the two teams.

Brock Boeser, VAN at BOS ($5,900): Boeser may return from a seven-game absence versus Boston on Tuesday. He fully participated in Monday's practice and could be a solid value play if he is back in the lineup. Boeser has four goals, two assists and 15 shots on net across his last six meetings against the Bruins.

Brad Marchand, BOS vs. VAN ($5,300): Marchand has one goal, one assist and five shots in two games going into Tuesday night's action. He has five goals on 21 shots and two helpers in his last eight outings versus the Canucks.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Canucks at Bruins

Elias Pettersson (C - $6,500), Kiefer Sherwood (W - $3,700), Jake DeBrusk (W - $4,500)

Pettersson has compiled four goals, 10 points and 18 shots across his last seven appearances. He has two goals and four assists during his four-game point spree. Sherwood has three markers, two helpers and 11 shots over his four-game point streak. DeBrusk will play against his former team for the first time in Boston. He should put forth a highly motivated effort. DeBrusk had two goals, one assist and five shots in Saturday's win over Ottawa.

Vancouver's top line has been red hot and possesses plenty of bang for the buck upside for Tuesday's slate.

Hockey Club at Canadiens

Logan Cooley (C - $4,100), Dylan Guenther (W - $5,700), Jack McBain (W - $2,700)

Cooley has one goal, three assists and six shots in his last two outings. Guenther has generated two goals, two helpers and four shots during that span, while McBain has netted four goals on five shots in six games entering Tuesday's contest. He has scored in two straight games.

Utah's second line could be an outstanding value play if the trio continues to find the scoresheet. Montreal has surrendered the second-most goals per game (3.80) and the seventh-most shots per game (30.1) this season.

DEFENSEMEN

Mike Matheson, MTL vs. UTA ($6,100): Matheson has accounted for one goal, four points, six shots and six blocks in his last five appearances. His category coverage and cap hit make him an appealing option for Tuesday.

Mikhail Sergachev, UTA at MTL ($5,600): Sergachev has three goals, four points, eight shots and 10 blocks in six appearances going into Tuesday's matchup against Montreal. He has contributed five assists and nine shots in his past four contests against the Canadiens.

Mason Lohrei, BOS vs. VAN ($3,000): Lohrei has collected an assist in four of his past five games. He has chipped in four shots and five blocks during that span. Lohrei could be a superb value option if his offensive surge continues Tuesday.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.