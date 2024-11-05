NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, November 5

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Thursday has 11 games, including five in the 7:00-7:30 p.m. ET slot, three starting at 8:00 p.m. ET, one getting underway at 9:00 p.m. ET and two puck drops in the 10:00-10:30 p.m. ET bracket. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Carolina (vs. Philadelphia), Vancouver (vs. Anaheim), Winnipeg (vs. Utah) and Colorado (vs. Seattle) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. The Senators-Sabres, Flames-Canadiens, Lightning-Blues, Kings-Wild, Kraken-Avalanche and Blue Jackets-Sharks matchups have the over/under set at 6.5 goals.

GOALIES

Kevin Lankinen, VAN at ANA ($8,400): Lankinen has a 5-0-2 record with one shutout, a 2.25 GAA and a .919 save percentage across seven appearances this campaign. He would make for a solid play against the offensively-challenged Ducks on Tuesday. Anaheim has a league-low 2.18 goals per game in 2024-25.

Linus Ullmark, OTT at BUF ($7,500): Ullmark has been up and down this season, posting a 2-3-0 record with a 2.62 GAA and a .902 save percentage through six outings. Still, he possesses plenty of upside versus the struggling Sabres. Ullmark has won four of his five meetings versus his former team, earning a 1.82 GAA and a .945 save percentage.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

David Pastrnak, BOS at TOR ($8,800): Pastrnak should have a bounce-back showing on Tuesday after being benched in Sunday's win over Seattle. He has two goals, four assists and 28 shots across his last six contests. Pastrmak had one goal, one helper and four shots in a 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs on October 26. He has 20 goals and 38 points in 29 appearances versus Toronto.

Andrei Svechnikov, CAR vs. PHI ($7,300): Svechnikov has four goals and three assists during his five-game point streak. He has added 20 shots on net during that stretch. Svechnikov has three goals and five points through four home games this campaign.

William Nylander, TOR vs. BOS ($6,400): Nylander has amassed four goals, six points and 15 shots in four games heading into Tuesday night's action. He has accumulated six goals and 16 points in 26 outings versus the Bruins. Nine of his 13 points (seven goals, two assists) have come on home ice in 2024-25.

Joel Eriksson Ek, MIN vs. LAK ($6,400): Eriksson Ek has generated four goals, two assists and 15 shots in his past six outings. He has more goals (10) against the Kings than any other franchise, and he has four points (two goals, two assists) in his last five appearances versus Los Angeles.

Macklin Celebrini, SJS vs. CBJ ($3,900): Celebrini is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday versus Columbus after missing the last 12 games due to a hip injury. The talented rookie had one goal, one assist and two shots during his NHL debut versus St. Louis on October 10. Celebrini will provide plenty of bang for the buck upside if he hits the ground running again.

Artturi Lehkonen, COL vs. SEA ($3,500): Lehkonen will make his season debut after recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. He will skate on Colorado's top line and first power-play unit, making him a tremendous bargain option.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Jets vs. Hockey Club

Kyle Connor (W - $8,200), Mark Scheifele (C - $6,900), Gabriel Vilardi (W - $4,500)

Connor has amassed nine goals and 10 assists during his season-opening 12-game point spree. He has five power-play points (four goals, one assist), one short-handed marker and 45 shots. Scheifele has two goals and four assists over a four-game point streak. He has picked up at least one point in 10 out of 12 contests while earning six multi-point efforts. Vilardi has three goals, three helpers and 11 shots across his four-game point spree.

Winnipeg's top line has been firing on all cylinders and the trio should stay hot on Tuesday. Utah has surrendered 3.50 goals per game.

Senators at Sabres

Brady Tkachuk (W - $8,700), Tim Stutzle (C - $6,600), Ridly Greig (W - $2,700)

Tkachuk has been held off the scoresheet once through 11 outings this season. He has four goals and three helpers during his four-game point spree. Stutzle has compiled three goals on 16 shots and seven assists over his last seven appearances. Greig hasn't contributed much offensively this season, but he has three helpers and four shots in four previous contests versus Buffalo.

Ottawa's first line should remain productive versus a Buffalo team allowing 3.50 goals per game in 2024-25.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL vs. SEA ($8,500): Makar has five goals and 16 assists during his 12-game point streak to begin the 2024-25 campaign. He has collected seven multi-point performances and 10 power-play points (two goals, eight assists). Makar also has four goals and 12 points in nine games versus the Kraken.

Josh Morrissey, WPG vs. UTA ($5,700): Morrissey has three multi-point showings in his last four contests, supplying one goal and six assists. He has three power-play points (one goal, two assists), 10 shots and eight blocked shots over that span.

