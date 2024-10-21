NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, October 22

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

All 32 teams have a game scheduled for Tuesday. There is an earlier slate of three matchups from 6:00-6:45 p.m. ET. The later slate of contests consists of four puck drops from 7:00-7:45 p.m. ET, four getting underway from 8:00-8:45 p.m. ET, three in the 9:00-9:30 p.m. ET slot, one beginning at 10:15 p.m. ET and another at 11:00 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

New Jersey (vs. Tampa Bay), Toronto (at Columbus), NY Rangers (at Montreal), Anaheim (vs. San Jose) and Vancouver (at Chicago) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. Lightning-Devils, Maple Leafs-Blue Jackets, Avalanche-Kraken, Senators-Hockey Club and Penguins-Flames have the over/under set for 6.5 goals. The other matchups are at 6.0 goals, except for Jets-Blues and Sharks-Ducks.

GOALIES

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG at STL ($7,600): Hellebuyck has a great price tag for the value he brings. He is off to a 4-0-0 start this season with one shutout, a 1.25 GAA and a .952 save percentage. Hellebuyck has recorded a 15-5-2 record, 2.04 GAA and .929 save percentage in 22 career outings against the Blues.

Frederik Andersen, CAR at EDM ($7,400): Andersen has a mark of 1-1-0 with a 1.53 GAA and a .936 save percentage through two appearances this campaign. He has been successful versus the Oilers, registering a 17-2-2 record with a 2.30 GAA and a .924 save percentage across 22 career appearances.

Filip Gustavsson, MIN at FLA ($7,000): Gustavsson has been outstanding out of the gate in 2024-25, posting a 3-0-1 record with a 1.49 GAA and a .950 save percentage. He has the potential to be a strong value play for the early slate after going 2-0-0 versus Florida last season while stopping 62 out of 65 shots.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Artemi Panarin, NYR at MTL ($9,100): Whether you play him by himself or stack him with a player or two, Panarin is worthy of his high cap hit on Tuesday. He has been red hot, collecting six goals and six assists over his five-game point streak to begin the 2024-25 campaign. Panarin also piled up two goals, seven helpers and 14 shots in three outings against the Canadiens last year.

Alex Ovechkin, WSH at PHI ($5,700): Ovechkin has been held off the scoresheet once through four games this season, providing one goal, three assists and 13 shots. He netted two goals on seven shots in three appearances against the Flyers last campaign.

Josh Norris, OTT at UTA ($4,100): Norris has generated three goals, one assist and six shots in his past three outings. He has plenty of bang for the buck upside for Tuesday's slate.

Conor Garland, VAN at CHI ($3,800): Garland has two goals, four points and 11 shots through five games this year. He has failed to hit the scoresheet on just one occasion. Garland has registered five goals on 44 shots while adding four assists in 12 previous meetings against Chicago.

Nick Paul, TBL at NJD ($3,700): Paul has accumulated two goals, three assists and 10 shots in five contests this campaign. He has amassed seven points, including three goals on 17 shots, in 11 previous outings against the Devils.

Mikael Backlund, CGY vs. PIT ($3,600): Backlund has one goal on 10 shots and two assists in his last four appearances. He had a two-assist, one-shot performance against Pittsburgh on March 2 last season.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Jets at Blues

Kyle Connor (W - $7,400), Mark Scheifele (C - $6,800), Gabriel Vilardi (W - $4,800)

Connor has found the back of the net in four of his five appearances this season. He also has 20 shots and one assist during that span. Scheifele has five goals, three helpers and 15 shots over his season-opening five-game point spree. Vilardi has two assists, including one on the power play, and one shot in his past two outings.

The top line of the Jets has been all over the scoresheet and it should continue to roll offensively on Tuesday night.

Maple Leafs at Blue Jackets

William Nylander (W - $7,000), Max Domi (C - $3,600), Bobby McMann (W - $3,600)

Nylander has five goals, two assists and 21 shots through six appearances. Domi has six helpers and four shots across six outings. McMann has lit the lamp three times on 10 shots while adding an assist over four games.

The second line of the Maple Leafs should remain hot versus Columbus on Tuesday.

Hurricanes at Oilers

Sebastian Aho (C - $6,500), Seth Jarvis (W - $5,100), Andrei Svechnikov (W - $5,400)

Aho has one goal on eight shots and three assists during a three-game point spree. Jarvis has one marker on nine shots and two helpers over his three-game point streak. Svechnikov has earned at least one point in three consecutive contests, contributing one goal, three assists and 12 shots.

Carolina's top line has a wealth of scoring upside and could be a tremendous bargain for Tuesday's busy slate.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL at SEA ($8,800): Makar has two goals, 10 assists, 12 shots and seven blocked shots in six appearances this campaign. He has picked up at least one point in each outing and has four multi-point efforts during that stretch.

Moritz Seider, DET at NYI ($5,400): Seider has one goal, two assists, 12 shots and 20 blocks through five games this season. His ability to get points and his propensity to step in front of shots make him a solid bang-for-the-buck option. Seider also has one goal, six assists and 21 shots across nine previous matches against the Islanders.

Jonas Brodin, MIN at FLA ($4,500): Brodin has one assist, nine shots and 13 blocks in three games going into Tuesday's action. His category coverage makes him an intriguing value play, especially if he can get back on the scoresheet.

