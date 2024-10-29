NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, October 29

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Tuesday has seven games scheduled, including six in the 7:00-7:30 p.m. ET slot and one getting underway at 10:00 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Los Angeles (at San Jose), NY Islanders (vs. Ducks) and Boston (vs. Philadelphia) are the biggest favorites on the Moneyline. Blues-Senators and Wild-Penguins have the over/under set at 6.5 goals. The remainder of the matchups are anticipating 6.0 goals.

GOALIES

Marc-Andre Fleury, MIN at PIT ($7,600): Fleury plans to retire after the 2024-25 season and will make his final start in Pittsburgh on Tuesday. It will be an emotional contest for the veteran netminder after he spent most of his illustrious career with the Penguins. Fleury is coming off a 24-save performance in Thursday's 4-2 win over Tampa Bay. He made 34 stops in a 3-2 victory against Pittsburgh on February 9 last season.

Ilya Sorokin, NYI at ANA ($8,300): Sorokin turned aside 32 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over New Jersey on Friday. He has won two of four starts while giving up only seven goals on 110 shots this season. Anaheim has scored only 18 goals through eight games in 2024-25. Sorokin is 4-0-0 versus the Ducks with a sparkling 1.75 GAA and a superb. 943 save percentage.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Kirill Kaprizov, MIN at PIT ($9,000): Kaprizov has been all over the scoresheet this season, compiling four goals and 15 points in eight outings. He has three tallies and eight helpers during his five-game multi-point spree. Pittsburgh has allowed a league-high 42 goals, making Kaprizov a worthy player to build around despite his hefty cap hit.

Kevin Fiala, LAK at SJS (7,000): Fiala has cooled following a red-hot start to the season, but he earned an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over Utah. He has feasted offensively on the Sharks in his career, registering eight goals and 25 points in 30 games.

Travis Konecny, PHI at BOS ($6,300): Konecny has three goals on 12 shots and four assists during his three-game point streak. He notched two goals, one assist and 12 shots in three appearances against the Bruins last campaign.

Nick Suzuki, MTL vs. SEA ($5,900): Suzuki has accumulated three goals and eight assists over his seven-game point spree. He has three straight multi-point efforts going into Tuesday night's action. Suzuki provided one goal on five shots and added two helpers in two meetings against Seattle last season.

Brad Marchand, BOS vs. PHI ($5,000): Marchand notched one goal, one assist and four shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Toronto. He has secured four points and 12 shots in his last five outings.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Wild at Penguins

Joel Eriksson Ek (C - $6,800), Matt Boldy (W - $8,100), Marcus Johansson (W - $3,100)

Eriksson Ek has three goals, seven shots and two assists during his three-game point spree. Boldy has two goals, four helpers and 15 shots across his four-game point streak. Johansson has three markers and one assist in his last five contests against Pittsburgh.

The second line of the Wild has plenty of bang for the buck upside in Tuesday's slate.

Islanders vs. Ducks

Kyle Palmieri (W - $5,200), Brock Nelson (C - $6,500), Maxim Tsyplakov (W - $3,800)

Palmieri has registered three goals, two assists and nine shots over his past four contests. He has generated one goal and one helper in back-to-back games going into Tuesday's contest. Nelson has two goals, four shots and one assist in his last two appearances, while Tsyplakov has two helpers and two shots during that span.

New York's second line could be a tremendous value play on Tuesday night.

DEFENSEMEN

Adam Fox, NYR at WSH ($6,200): Fox has two assists, seven shots and three blocks in his last two games. He has amassed three goals and 16 points in 22 outings versus Washington, including two tallies and one helper in four appearances last season.

Brandt Clarke, LAK at SJS ($4,600): Clarke has one power-play goal, two even-strength assists and four blocked shots in two games going into Tuesday's matchup. His category coverage makes him a great bargain option.

