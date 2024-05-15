NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 15

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

The Stanley Cup playoffs continue Wednesday. The only game on the schedule is Game 5 between the Avalanche and Stars at 8:00 p.m. ET, but you can still play DraftKings NHL DFS today by entering a one-game Showdown contest. Below, you'll find a breakdown of the action and suggested options for crafting an effective DraftKings DFS lineup. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Stars have won three consecutive games since dropping the series opener. Dallas is favored to close out the series on home ice in Wednesday's Game 5, which has an over/under of 6.5 goals. Your DraftKings Showdown contest lineup will consist of one Captain who has a 1.5X multiplier on both his cap hit and his fantasy points, as well as five FLEX spots. There are no positional requirements for your lineup, but the below breakdown will follow the usual format.

GOALIES

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. COL ($9,800): Oettinger's strong play is one of the primary reasons behind Dallas' 3-1 series lead. He has allowed just two goals over the last two games after giving up seven over the first two games of this series. Overall, Oettinger's 7-4 with a 2.02 GAA and .923 save percentage this postseason. Given Dallas' balanced offense, Oettinger is a strong choice for your Captain spot if you like the Stars to close things out Wednesday.

Alexandar Georgiev, COL at DAL ($9,400): Georgiev is the Avalanche's weak link. He has allowed at least three goals in four of his last five outings, dropping to 5-4 with a 3.10 GAA and .891 save percentage this postseason. While the Avalanche will likely bring their best effort in front of him with their backs against the wall, Georgiev's more likely to be a passenger than a leader should Colorado find a way to extend the series.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Wyatt Johnston, DAL vs. COL ($8,400): Johnston is the top Captain candidate among Stars skaters. He has potted a team-high seven goals through 11 games this postseason and is one point off the team lead with 11. Johnston has previously bounced around between first-line winger and third-line center, but with Roope Hintz (upper body) ruled out, Johnston is expected to center the top line.

Casey Mittelstadt, COL at DAL ($5,600): Mittelstadt has been a valuable source of secondary scoring for the Avs, producing a 2-6-8 line, all at even strength. With Dallas focusing on shutting down Colorado's star-studded top line, Mittelstadt will have opportunities to step up in more favorable matchups. It wouldn't be surprising to see him play a larger role on the power play with Valeri Nichushkin unavailable after being placed in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program Monday.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Avalanche at Stars

Nathan MacKinnon (C - $11,200), Mikko Rantanen (W - $9,200), Artturi Lehkonen (W - $8,000)

MacKinnon is the most obvious Captain spot option in this game, and he certainly could prove worth paying up for, as the superstar center has 12 points and a team-high 38 shots through nine playoff games. Rantanen is easier to build around at a $2,000 lower valuation, which means he's $3,000 less than MacKinnon as a Captain. Rantanen has matched MacKinnon's 3-9-12 line this postseason. Lehkonen has a 5-4-9 line this postseason and has been promoted to the top line to fill in for Nichushkin.

Stars vs. Avalanche

Matt Duchene (C - $6,800), Tyler Seguin (W - $7,600), Mason Marchment (W - $4,800)

Whether you lock in some or all of this trio, there's plenty of value to be found on Dallas' second line. Seguin has a 3-1-4 line during his current four-game point streak, and the veteran forward's 35 shots this postseason are second on the team behind Johnston's 39. Duchene has only a 1-3-4 line this postseason, but all that production has come in the last eight games, and he's coming off a 65-point regular season. Marchment offers a nice mix of skill and physicality. He has chipped in a 2-2-4 line in his last six games.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL at DAL ($10,200): Makar's 3-9-12 line this postseason is identical to MacKinnon's and Rantanen's output. All three elite offensive producers will be highly motivated with the Avalanche facing elimination. Makar has 77 points in 70 career playoff games. His extensive track record of success makes the standout defenseman a worthy candidate for your Captain spot.

Miro Heiskanen, DAL vs. COL ($8,600): Both teams have an elite top option on the blue line. For the Stars, that's Heiskanen, who ranks first in points (12), second in goals (four) and third in shots (29) among all Dallas skaters this postseason. His all-situations role gives Heiskanen a high floor, and he has demonstrated enough scoring upside to warrant Captain spot consideration.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Sasha Yodashkin plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Youngsash, DraftKings: Yashdogg,Yahoo: Sasha, Fanball: Yashdogg.