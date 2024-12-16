NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 16

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Monday has three games, including one starting at 8:00 p.m. ET, one getting underway at 8:30 p.m. ET and one beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds below come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Dallas (vs. Washington), Edmonton (vs. Florida) and Colorado (at Vancouver) are the favorites on the Moneyline. The over/under for the Panthers-Oilers matchup is 6.5 goals. The other two contests expect 6.0 goals.

GOALIES

Stuart Skinner, EDM vs. FLA ($7,600): Skinner has won five of his last six outings while surrendering two goals or fewer five times and posting a .942 save percentage. He went 2-0-0 with a 2.53 GAA and a .929 save percentage versus the Panthers in the 2022-23 campaign. Florida is coming off shutout losses to Vancouver and Calgary in the team's past two games.

Charlie Lindgren, WSH at DAL ($7,200): Lindgren has a four-game winning streak going into Monday night's action. He has stopped 52 out of 54 shots in his last two starts. Lindgren made 22 saves in a 3-2 win over Dallas on October 17.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Leon Draisaitl, EDM vs. FLA ($8,600): Draisaitl has five goals and eight helpers over his five-game point spree. During that span, he has earned a multi-point performance each time while adding 17 shots on target.

Mikko Rantanen, COL at VAN ($8,300): Rantanen has amassed three goals and eight assists during his five-game point streak. He has 11 shots and one power-play helper during that stretch. Rantanen has 14 goals and 29 points in 18 appearances against the Canucks.

Dylan Strome, WSH at DAL ($7,000): Strome has two goals on nine shots and one assist during his three-game point streak. He has netted four goals while registering 12 shots in his last three contests versus Washington.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Canucks vs. Avalanche

J.T. Miller (C - $6,300), Brock Boeser (W - $6,100), Conor Garland (W - $6,000)

Miller has three assists in two games since returning to the lineup from his leave of absence for personal reasons. He hasn't earned a shot on goal yet, but he scored three goals on five shots in three outings versus the Avalanche last season. Boeser has two goals, six assists and 17 shots in his past eight appearances. Garland has four helpers and 13 shots in six games going into Monday's slate.

Vancouver's new top line has plenty of bang for the buck potential on Monday. Colorado has surrendered the fourth-most goals per game (3.47). The Canucks sit 12th in the league with 3.21 goals per game in 2024-25.

DEFENSEMEN

Quinn Hughes, VAN vs. COL ($7,200): Hughes has three goals, 11 assists and 25 shots in nine games going into Monday's slate. He has one goal and five helpers on the power play in that span. The Canucks rank 10th in power play percentage this season, while the Avalanche sit 25th on the penalty kill.

Evan Bouchard, EDM vs. FLA ($6,100): Bouchard has been boom or bust lately, which explains his lower-than-normal cap hit. Still, he has one goal, eight assists, 18 shots and nine blocks in his last nine appearances. Bouchard has four multi-point efforts and three power-play helpers during that period.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.