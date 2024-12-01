NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 2

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Monday has three games, including one starting at 7:00 p.m. ET, one beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET and one getting underway at 9:00 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Toronto (vs. Chicago), Dallas (at Utah) and New Jersey (at NY Rangers) are the favorites on the Moneyline. The over/under for all three matchups is 6.5 goals.

GOALIES

Anthony Stolarz, TOR vs. CHI ($8,000): Stolarz has posted a 6-2-0 record with one shutout, a 1.90 GAA and a .938 save percentage in eight appearances on home ice this season. Arvid Soderblom ($7,000) could be a good contrarian play after stopping 69 out of 73 shots en route to two wins over the Maple Leafs last season, but Chicago will play the second half of a road back-to-back in Monday's contest. As a result, Stolarz should be the better option of the two.

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. NJD ($7,500): Shesterkin has lost four straight starts but played well in Friday's 3-1 defeat against Philadelphia, stopping 32 out of 34 shots. He was excellent against the Devils last season, compiling a mark of 3-0-0 with a 2.34 GAA and a .925 save percentage.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Jack Hughes, NJD at NYR ($7,900): Hughes has registered one goal, four assists and eight shots across his last two outings. He has amassed six goals on 50 shots while adding five helpers in his past eight appearances versus the Rangers.

Artemi Panarin, NYR vs. NJD ($7,700): Panarin ended his three-game pointless skid with one goal, one assist and five shots in Saturday's 4-3 triumph over Montreal. He has been all over the scoresheet versus the Devils, amassing 14 goals and 43 points in 33 games, including three goals, four helpers and 21 shots in four meetings last season.

Clayton Keller, UTA vs. DAL ($6,200): Keller snapped his 12-game goalless drought in Saturday's 6-0 win over Vegas. He has collected 11 points and 25 shots in his last 13 contests. Keller has seven goals and 15 points through 19 games against the Stars. Dallas will be on the second leg of a back-to-back, meaning Utah will likely face Casey DeSmith and not Jake Oettinger.

Wyatt Johnston, DAL at UTA ($6,200): Johnston has two goals and five assists during his six-game point streak. He has 19 shots and three power-play helpers during that stretch. Utah ranks 23rd on the penalty kill this campaign.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Auston Matthews (C - $8,300), William Nylander (W - $7,800), Matthew Knies (W - $5,600)

Matthews and Knies returned to action in Saturday's 5-3 win over Tampa Bay, picking up where they left off before getting injured. Matthews earned two assists and two shots, giving him two goals and six assists in his last six outings. Knies had one goal, one helper and two shots versus the Lightning. He has three markers, seven points and eight shots across his past eight appearances. Nylander had a goal on four shots with his new linemates. He has four goals and seven points in six contests going into Monday's matchup.

Toronto's top line has plenty of offensive upside versus Chicago. The Maple Leafs have been excellent at home (10-3-0) and the Blackhawks have struggled on the road (4-8-2).

DEFENSEMEN

Miro Heiskanen, DAL at UTA ($6,200): Heiskanen's four-game point spree was halted in Sunday's 3-1 win over Winnipeg, but he is a solid bet to return to the scoresheet on Monday. He has three goals and 15 points in 16 matches against the team formerly known as the Coyotes. Heiskanen has two goals, four assists, nine shots and nine blocks over his past five outings.

Mikhail Sergachev, UTA vs. DAL ($5,800): Sergachev has been filling the stat sheet nicely, registering two goals, four points, seven shots and six blocks across his past five appearances. He has accumulated five goals, 12 points and 36 shots in 20 previous games against Dallas.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.