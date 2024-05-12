NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 13

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Monday has two games scheduled, one beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET and the other getting underway at 9:30 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds below come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Colorado (vs. Dallas) and Carolina (at NY Rangers) are the favorites on the Moneyline. The over/under for the Stars-Avalanche matchup is 6.5 goals, while the Hurricanes-Rangers contest is set for 5.5 goals. The Avalanche trail the Stars 2-1 in their best-of-seven series after losing the past two contests. The Hurricanes avoided being swept in the second round by the Rangers with a 4-3 victory in Game 4 on Saturday.

GOALIES

Jake Oettinger, DAL at COL ($7,700): Oettinger has been playing great and has the best bang for the buck upside for Monday's slate among the four projected starters. He has stopped 56 out of 60 shots en route to winning his past two contests. Oettinger has earned a 2.12 GAA and a .919 save percentage through 10 starts this postseason.

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. CAR ($7,900): Shesterkin is coming off his first loss of the 2024 playoffs after giving up four goals on 31 shots in Saturday's Game 4 defeat. He checks in with a good salary and has plenty of bounce-back potential. Shesterkin has posted a 2.25 GAA and a .927 save percentage across eight appearances this postseason.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Mikko Rantanen, COL vs. DAL ($9,100): Stacking the top line of the Avalanche will require a hefty salary investment, but spending up for Rantanen on his own could be a worthwhile prospect. After his six-game point spree was snapped in Game 2 versus the Stars, he scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's defeat. Rantanen has compiled three goals, 12 points, 21 shots and 11 blocks in eight games this postseason.

Mika Zibanejad, NYR vs. CAR ($8,400): Zibanejad has picked up three goals and 10 assists over his eight-game playoff point spree. He has seven power-play points (two goals, five assists), two short-handed assists and 22 shots on goal during that span.

Roope Hintz, DAL at COL ($6,600): Hintz has produced one goal, three shots on net and four assists in his past two outings. He has struggled to get on the scoresheet during the playoffs but appears to be heating up at the right time.

Alexis Lafreniere, NYR vs. CAR ($6,300): Lafreniere has amassed four goals and 10 points through eight contests this postseason. He has supplied four markers and three helpers during a five-game point streak heading into Monday night's action.

Tyler Seguin, DAL at COL ($5,900): Seguin has heated up following a sluggish start to the postseason. He has lit the lamp three times on eight shots over his last two games.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Hurricanes at Rangers

Jake Guentzel (W - $9,100), Sebastian Aho (C - $8,800), Andrei Svechnikov (W - $7,300)

Guentzel has registered three goals and two assists over his four-game point streak. He has also racked up 18 shots during that time. Aho has 14 shots during a four-game point spree that has seen him collect one goal and six helpers. Svechnikov has accounted for one goal and three assists across his three-game point streak.

The top line of the Hurricanes should be able to remain hot heading into what is another must-win contest.

DEFENSEMEN

Miro Heiskanen, DAL at COL ($6,900): Heiskanen has notched two goals and two assists during his three-game point spree. He has also been credited with five blocked shots and nine shots on target during that span.

Brady Skjei, CAR at NYR ($5,700): Skjei has been held without a point on only one occasion over his past five outings, generating one goal, four helpers, 14 shots and five blocks over that period. He will enter Monday's slate riding a three-game point streak (one goal, two assists).

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Corey Abbott plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: armchair_gm, DraftKings: thenext1, Yahoo: Why.