NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 20

With only one game on the schedule Monday, your lineup will consist of one MVP, who will carry a 1.5x multiplier, and four utility slots. The salary cap is set at $55,000. There are no positional requirements and goaltenders are not available to be selected. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Edmonton (at Vancouver) is the favorite on the Moneyline to emerge victorious in Game 7. The over/under for the matchup is set at 6.0 goals. Vancouver is 6-6 in Game 7s, including 4-3 at home. Edmonton is 7-4 in Game 7s, including 3-3 on the road.

MVP

Leon Draisaitl, EDM at VAN ($14,500): Draisaitl has compiled eight goals and 15 assists during his 11-game playoff point streak. He has notched 11 power-play points (six goals, five assists) and 42 shots on net over that stretch. Draisaitl has provided a multi-point performance in five out of six games versus the Canucks in the second round of the postseason.

Connor McDavid, EDM at VAN ($15,500): McDavid is a good alternative for the MVP slot because of his high-point upside, but he hasn't been as consistent offensively as Draisaitl has in the 2024 playoffs. The 27-year-old McDavid has two goals, 19 helpers and 31 shots through 11 outings this postseason. He is coming off a three-assist effort in Saturday's Game 6 victory.

UTILITY/VALUE PLAYS

J.T. Miller VAN vs. EDM ($13,500): Miller has accumulated three goals, 12 points, 28 shots and eight blocked shots over 12 contests this postseason. He has earned two markers and six points through six outings in Vancouver's second-round series versus the Oilers.

Evan Bouchard, EDM at VAN ($12,000): Bouchard has amassed 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) in 11 games this postseason. He leads all blueliners and sits third in playoff scoring. Bouchard also has 37 shots and 18 blocks during the 2024 playoffs.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, EDM at VAN ($10,500): Nugent-Hopkins has generated three goals and 14 points in 11 appearances this postseason. He contributed one tally and two helpers in Game 6 to give him eight points (two goals, six assists) during the second round versus the Canucks.

Elias Lindholm, VAN vs. EDM ($9,500): Lindholm has collected three markers, three assists, 13 shots and six blocks across his past six outings. Despite having his three-game point streak snapped Saturday, he still makes for an intriguing value play in Monday's Game 7 showdown.

Evander Kane, EDM at VAN ($9,000): Kane is riding a four-game point spree going into Monday night's action, supplying two goals, two assists and eight shots in that span. As a result, he offers plenty of bang for the buck upside.

