NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, October 17

There are a whopping 11 games tonight, but just one contest takes place after 8:30 p.m. ET – the lone exception is the Flyers in Seattle, starting at 10:00. Even if you're on the East Coast, you should have a fairly good idea of how your lineup's performed before you turn in for the night. Here are my FanDuel recommendations for the upcoming action.

SLATE PREVIEW

Buffalo and Los Angeles are both playing the second half of a back-to-back, so fatigue might be a factor. That's especially true for the Kings, who are gearing up for their third road game in four days and their fifth consecutive road contest to open the campaign. In addition to facing Chicago on Thursday, San Jose will play in Winnipeg on Friday, so that might influence the Sharks' lineup decisions.

GOALIES

Jake Oettinger, DAL at WAS ($8,000): Oettinger left something to be desired in 2023-24 with his 2.72 GAA and .905 save percentage in 54 regular-season contests, but this is shaping up to be a rebound campaign for him. He certainly couldn't have asked for a better start – the 25-year-old netminder has a 3-0-0 record, 1.63 GAA and .948 save percentage across three starts. Washington is a solid adversary, but I still like Oettinger when he's this hot.

Devon Levi, BUF at CLM ($7,800): Levi struggled last season at the NHL level with a 10-8-2 record, 3.10 GAA and .899 save percentage across 23 games with Buffalo. The 22-year-old has a lot of promise, though, and has gotten off to a solid start in 2024-25, stopping 57 out of 62 shots (.919 save percentage) over two games. I would still hesitate to take him at this stage against a tough opponent, but Levi has a good chance to come out on top versus the rebuilding Blue Jackets.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL vs. VGK ($7,700): Vasilevskiy has been fantastic out of the gate, stopping 46 out of 48 shots (.958 save percentage) en route to winning his first two starts. Vegas is certainly a tough opponent, but the Golden Knights on the road make things easier. Vegas was a far better home squad than away team during the 2023-24 regular season, going 27-12-2 at home compared to 18-17-6 on the road.

VALUE PLAYS

Jordan Eberle, SEA vs. PHI ($5,000): Eberle has gotten off to a fantastic start, contributing three goals and four points through four games this season. He's going to have his cold patches too – he finished the 2023-24 regular season with 17 markers and 44 points in 78 contests – but Eberle's a solid option while he's hot.

Stefan Noesen, NJD at OTT ($4,700): Speaking of forwards overperforming out of the gate, Noesen has already collected two goals and six points across six games. Interestingly, he's averaging 2:38 of ice time with the man advantage as a member of the top power-play unit, which is a significant assignment for him, but he has just one power-play point thus far. Noesen isn't expected to put up big numbers this season, but he should start collecting some power-play points if he remains on the first unit.

Jason Zucker, BUF at CLM ($4,400): Zucker was held off the scoresheet for the opening three games of the 2024-25 campaign, but he's turned a corner with three assists over his past two outings. He's in a good position to extend that hot streak against the rebuilding Blue Jackets, who rank 23rd defensively with 3.67 goals allowed per contest.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Rangers at Red Wings

Vincent Trocheck (C - $8,000), Artemi Panarin (W - $8,800), Alexis Lafreniere (W - $6,600)

Panarin set career highs in the 2023-24 regular season with 49 goals and 120 points across 82 games. Given how he's done out of the gate this year, he may enjoy a similar level of production in 2024-25. He already has two goals and seven points across the Rangers' first three games this campaign. Panarin is projected to be paired with Lafreniere, who has been great value thus far, opening the season on a three-game point streak in which he's provided two goals and four points.

Trocheck has been comparatively quiet, but a goal and two points in three games is nothing to complain about. He's likely to have another strong campaign after finishing the 2023-24 regular season with 25 goals and 77 points in 82 appearances.

Senators vs. Devils

Tim Stutzle (C - $7,700), Brady Tkachuk (W - $8,300), Claude Giroux (W - $6,300)

New Jersey acquired Jacob Markstrom over the summer in the hopes he would stabilize the goaltending situation, but so far he hasn't been the hero the Devils needed, posting a middling 2-2-0 record, 2.78 GAA and .904 save percentage across four starts. If he gets the start tonight, it will be another tough assignment because the Senators' top line is red hot.

Stutzle has led the charge with three goals and six points across three games. He set career highs in 2022-23 with 39 goals and 90 points in 78 contests before regressing in 2023-24 with 18 goals and 70 points in 75 outings. The 22-year-old is an incredible forward, though, and it's entirely plausible he'll reach the 40-goal and 100-point marks for the first time this season.

Playing alongside Tkachuk helps. The 25-year-old finished 2023-24 with 37 goals and 74 points across 81 outings, and he's off to a strong start this year with five helpers in three outings. By contrast, Giroux was held off the scoresheet over Ottawa's opening two games, but he provided a power-play goal in the Senators' last contest, so perhaps that will get the 36-year-old forward going.

DEFENSEMEN

Seth Jones, CHI vs. SJS ($6,600): Jones already has a goal and five points in four appearances this season, including three points with the man advantage. Chicago hasn't done well offensively this year, ranking 29th with 2.25 goals per game, so we'll see if Jones can keep this up. At the least, he's a good option tonight given the Blackhawks are up against the lowly Sharks.

Jake Sanderson, OTT vs. NJD ($6,100): Sanderson had 10 goals and 38 points in 79 contests in 2023-24. The 22-year-old defenseman has an opportunity to take a step forward in terms of production this year. He's off to a strong start with a goal and three points across three games with all his offense coming on the power play.

Mike Matheson, MON vs. LAK ($5,500): Matheson has collected three assists through four games in 2024-25. He's a reasonably priced option after contributing 11 goals and 62 points in 82 outings last season. As was the case in 2023-24, Montreal is leaning heavily on him this year – he's averaged 25:49 of ice time, including 4:44 with the man advantage so far in 2024-25.

