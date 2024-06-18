NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, June 18

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

With one game (possibly the final contest of this year's playoffs) on the docket, FanDuel's structure is a little different. You'll get $50,000 in salary to select six players. That includes your Captain, who will earn 1.5 times the points. Tonight's action will start at 8:00 p.m. ET, but before that, I have some lineup recommendations for you to consider.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Oilers earned a commanding 8-1 victory in Game 4 to extend the Stanley Cup Finals, but the Panthers are still up with the series back in Florida. The Panthers have an 8-3 home record in the 2024 playoffs while Edmonton is 6-5 on the road, so tonight's contest figures to be a great opportunity for the Panthers to claim the Stanley Cup.

CAPTAIN

Connor McDavid, EDM at FLA ($16,000): Win or lose, McDavid should have a strong game with Edmonton's Stanley Cup hopes on the line. He was a driving force in Game 4 with a goal and three assists, but more than that, he's a consistent presence on the scoresheet. McDavid has six goals and 38 points in 22 playoff contests this year. No other player is even close to him in the scoring race. His 32 assists is the most of anyone ever in a single postseason run – the best Wayne Gretzky did was 31 in 1987-88.

UTILITY

Evan Bouchard, EDM at FLA ($11,000): Bouchard has been limited to two assists through four contests in the Stanley Cup Finals, but he's been fantastic overall with six goals and 29 points across 22 postseason outings, so I expect him to have a strong effort Tuesday. There was also enough room in the budget to replace Bouchard with Matthew Tkachuk ($12,000), but Tkachuk has been even quieter than Bouchard recently, recording just one assist over his past six appearances.

Sam Bennett, FLA vs. EDM ($9,500): Bennett, like the Panthers in general, struggled in Saturday's 8-1 loss to Edmonton, but he should rebound. Before that defeat, Bennett had four goals and seven points across a six-game scoring streak from May 28 to June 13. He also has seven goals and 13 points through 16 postseason outings this year.

Evan Rodrigues, FLA vs. EDM ($9,000): Rodrigues has contributed three goals and four points through four contests in the finals, so he has provided great value for his price point. He's not a consistent contributor, making him something of a gamble, but it's worth taking that chance given his cost.

Vladimir Tarasenko, FLA vs. EDM ($8,500): Tarasenko provided Florida's lone goal Saturday, bringing him up to three goals and four points across his past five contests. He was held off the scoresheet for seven straight contests from May 14 to May 30, but the 32-year-old is still capable of being effective and seems to be one of the Panthers' better contributors in his quest for a second championship.

