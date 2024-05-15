NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 15

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

The Stars are set to host the Avalanche in tonight's only game. With just one contest, you have a budget of $55,000 to select five players, including a Captain worth 1.5 times the fantasy points. Here are my recommendations for the upcoming contest.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Avalanche easily dispatched the Jets in five games during the first round, but now Colorado finds itself one loss away from elimination entering Wednesday's Game 5. The Avalanche's strength is their offense, but Dallas has held Colorado to just a goal in each of the past two contests. Can the Avalanche bounce back tonight? They'll be without Valeri Nichushkin, who returned to the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program after recording nine goals and 10 points across eight contests. The Avalanche still have some incredible forwards available, so they can't be counted out.

CAPTAIN

Nathan MacKinnon, COL at DAL ($15,500): MacKinnon has been held to just one assist over the past three games, but it's rare to keep the 28-year-old superstar down for long. He had an unreal 51 goals and 140 points in 82 regular-season appearances and another three goals and 11 points over his first six playoff outings this year before entering his current slump. I don't know if Colorado will win its elimination game – Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev might not be up to the task – but I suspect MacKinnon should, at the very least, keep things interesting.

UTILITY

Jason Robertson, DAL vs. COL ($12,000): Robertson is entering Wednesday's action on a four-game scoring streak in which he's provided five assists. The 24-year-old was also one of the Stars' best forwards in the regular season with 29 goals and 80 points in 82 contests.

Tyler Seguin, DAL vs. COL ($10,500): Seguin is red hot with three goals and four points across his past three appearances. He ran into some injury troubles during the regular season, but the 32-year-old was pretty good when healthy, supplying 25 goals and 52 points in 68 outings.

Casey Mittelstadt, COL at DAL ($9,500): Mittelstadt is another Avalanche forward I'm looking to rise to the occasion. It helps he's been at least somewhat effective recently, contributing a goal and an assist over his past three games. Mittelstadt has also been strong overall in the playoffs with two goals and eight points across nine outings this year.

Logan Stankoven, DAL vs. COL ($7,500): Stankoven doesn't have much experience, but the 21-year-old is a solid discount pick to round out your lineup. He's projected to play alongside Robertson on the top line. Stankoven has been productive recently, supplying two goals and three points over his past two contests.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Dadoun plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Terakai, DraftKings: BTerran, Yahoo: Ryan-SPJ9H.