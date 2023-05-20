NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 20

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

We've already effectively gotten multiple games out of the Hurricanes and Panthers, but now we get a proper Game 2. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EDT. For single-game contests, you have $120 in salary for five players. Your Superstar earns you 1.5 times the points. Here's the lineup I ended up with.

SUPERSTAR

Sebastian Aho, CAR vs. FLA ($24): Sergei Bobrovsky has stood on his head recently, but he has a .907 save percentage in his four seasons with the Panthers. While Aho had plenty of time to pick up an assist and six shots on net in Game 1, he has five goals and six assists in 12 playoff games after having 67 points this season. The first-line center is the focal point of Carolina's offense.

FLEX

Frederik Andersen, CAR vs. FLA ($29): I didn't want to make Andersen my Superstar, but I think the Hurricanes are in line for a home win. Andersen has definitely been doing his part for Carolina, as he has an 1.65 ERA and .936 save percentage in the playoffs after returning from injury. The Dane should put up good numbers, and I expect him to get the win Saturday.

Carter Verhaeghe, FLA at CAR ($23): Florida's all-time leading playoff goal scorer could keep things rolling. He has a goal and an assist in each of his last two games, and 14 points total in 13 playoff outings. Verhaeghe has scored against the Bruins, Maple Leafs, and Hurricanes. Why not another?

Brent Burns, CAR vs. FLA ($23): After a bit of a dry spell, Burns has picked it back up. He has a three-game point streak, and he's put 15 shots on net in those games. During the regular season, Burns had 23 power-play points, and the Panthers had the 23rd-ranked penalty kill.

Sam Bennett, FLA at CAR ($21): Bennett was injured when the playoff began, but the second-line center (who gets to play next to Matthew Tkachuk) has been taking care of business. He has nine points and 40 shots on net in 12 games. This is a single-game contest. Why not grab a hot player from the Panthers at this salary?

