NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 27

The Stars staved off elimination at home in Game 4, but can they do it on the road in Game 5? Saturday's game in Vegas starts at 8 p.m. EDT. For DFS purposes, you have $125 to spend on your five-player roster. You get to pick one Superstar, and they will earn you 1.5 times the points. Here's the lineup I selected.

SUPERSTAR

Jack Eichel, VGK vs. DAL ($31): I expect the Golden Knights to win this game, and so I wanted my Superstar to be from their squad. Eichel is the obvious choice. He leads Vegas with 17 points, including an assist in each of his last three games. On top of that, Jake Oettinger has a 3.68 GAA and .868 save percentage in eight road playoff starts.

FLEX

Roope Hintz, DAL at VGK ($31): I never want to put all my eggs in the basket of one team in single-game contests during the NHL playoffs. Hintz has had over 70 points in each of his last two campaigns, and he's the leading scorer this postseason. With two assists in Game 4, the Finn now has 24 playoff points. With Jason Robertson, playing on his wing, now back in form, Hintz may arguably have an even higher ceiling.

Adin Hill, VGK vs. DAL ($28): Well, if I think the Golden Knights win, it makes sense to consider their starting goalie for my lineup. Sometimes you may think a team will get the victory but be dubious of the guy tending the goal. That's not the case with Hill, a pleasant surprise this postseason. Since stepping into the net, he's posted a 2.07 GAA and .938 save percentage, and that's against the Oilers and Stars.

Jonathan Marchessault, VGK vs. DAL ($23): Eichel leads the Golden Knights in points, but Marchessault leads in shots on net with 57, and is tied for first on the team with eight goals. After being snake bit to start the playoffs, the former Panther has all eight goals in his last eight contests. That includes a goal in each of his last three outings.

Max Domi, DAL at VGK ($12): I had little cap space to finish out my lineup, but Domi offers upside at this salary. He's a second-line center who had 56 points this season, though admittedly a hefty portion of that came when he had a bigger role with Chicago. That being said, he just had his best game of this series, picking up an assist and putting four shots on net. It could be the right time to take a shot on Domi.

