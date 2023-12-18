NHL DFS: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 18

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

You don't need to wait until next Monday to get a gift. The NHL has gifted us with five games this Monday. Also, while winning at DFS is more accomplishment than gift, it's still nice! As such, here are my players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Scott Wedgewood, DAL vs. SEA ($28): With Jake Oettinger injured, Wedgewood could be in line for another start for the Stars. If so, this is a nice opportunity for him to take the ice once again. The Kraken have averaged 2.69 goals and 29.9 shots on net per game. This is a nice opportunity for a backup goalie to pick up a home win, and for DFS players to find unexpected value in Wedgewood.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Tristan Jarry, PIT vs. MIN ($31): Jarry looked awful in his last start, getting pulled in the second period after allowing four goals on 14 shots. Now, he isn't usually that bad, and is often quite good, but he's allowed at least three goals four times in his last seven outings. The Wild may be below average in goals per game all in all, but they have been a different team since the ousting of Dean Evanson, so I wouldn't want to bet on Jarry getting into gear Monday.

CENTER

Matt Duchene, DAL vs. SEA ($19): Duchene was by no means poor in his final season with Nashville, but 56 points felt a little disappointing after he had 86 the year prior. He won't top 80 points with the Stars, I imagine, but he's looked good with his new squad. The veteran center has 24 points in 28 games, including seven in his last six outings. Seattle doesn't allow a lot of shots, but has a 3.16 GAA due to poor goaltending. Joey Daccord has a .908 save percentage, and that would be a career high for the 27-year-old who has never managed to secure a regular role in the NHL prior to this season.

CENTER TO AVOID

Nazem Kadri, CGY vs. FLA ($23): Kadri has shot a lot, and he's needed to. He has an 8.1 shooting percentage, and over the last six seasons his shooting percentage is 9.6. Kadri produces through volume, but the Panthers are not a good matchup for such a player. Florida has allowed a mere 27.3 shots on net per game, a big part of why it has a 2.57 GAA.

WING

Nikolaj Ehlers, WPG vs. MON ($31): Ehlers has stepped into Kyle Connor's role on the top line for the Jets, and he's been doing a solid impression of his teammate recently. Over his last seven games he has 11 points and 21 shots on net. The Canadiens are an excellent matchup for any player who has a knack for putting pucks on goal, as they have allowed 34.4 shots on net per contest.

Lucas Raymond, DET vs. ANA ($18): Raymond has cooled down after being red hot for a while, and perhaps not coincidentally his hot run ended when Dylan Larkin went down with injury. However, Raymond did have a two-point game against the Blues, and he is still on the top power-play unit. The Ducks are in the bottom eight in GAA, and they are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back as well.

WINGS TO AVOID

Cole Caufield, MON at WPG ($21): Surely, in time, Caufield will improve upon his 7.0 shooting percentage. I just wouldn't count on it happening in this matchup. Connor Hellebuyck has been operating at peak performance for a while now. In fact, over his last 10 starts he has an 1.70 GAA and .943 save percentage.

Frank Vatrano, ANA at DET ($20): Vatrano started the season strong, but he only has one goal over his last 11 games. While Detroit's goaltending isn't great, the Ducks are the only team on the second leg of a back-to-back Monday, and they are on the road at that. As such, the Red Wings' mediocre defense may be sufficient with Vatrano having cooled off.

DEFENSE

Josh Morrissey, WPG vs. MON ($21): It's a virtuous cycle. Morrissey has broken through the last couple of seasons, produced on the power play, earned more power-play time as a result, and thus produced even more with the extra man. This year he's averaged 3:45 per contest on the power play and has eight power-play points in 29 games. The Canadiens have the 31st-ranked penalty kill, so this is definitely a matchup to roster Morrissey in.

Brandon Montour, FLA at CGY ($21): It took some time after returning from injury, but Montour just scored his first goal of the season, and added his third assist for good measure. He's put 22 shots on net over his last seven games, so he seems to be getting into a groove and finding his footing. Calgary hasn't allowed a ton of shots to hit the goal, to be fair, but the netminders for the team have often fallen short when called upon. Even if Jacob Markstrom makes his return to action after coming off IR, he has an .896 save percentage on the year.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Mike Matheson, MON at WPG ($20): Matheson is sneakily productive, but the Jets have only allowed 29.0 shots on net per game. Now, that is being paired with elite netminding from Hellebuyck. As I noted earlier, the American goalie has an 1.70 GAA and .943 save percentage over his last 10 starts.

Noah Hanifin, CGY vs. FLA ($19): Hanifin has produced fairly well, though his 9.1 shooting percentage is fairly high and likely won't be sustained. To that end, he doesn't have a goal in his last eight games. While Sergei Bobrovsky has not always looked great in goal this year, he has a 2.49 GAA thanks in part to how stingy the Panthers' defense has been.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.