NHL DFS: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 31

For New Year's Eve, we have an NHL DFS slate of five games starting at 7 p.m. EST or later. Also, no game starts later than 8. So wherever you are in the United States, you should turn in your DFS contests before 2024 kicks off. Here are my players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Alexandar Georgiev, COL vs. SAN ($31): Georgiev has been erratic this season, even recently as he's alternated between strong starts and poor outings. In the end, I'd be surprised if he struggles Sunday, and shocked if he doesn't pick up a win. The Sharks have averaged a paltry 2.06 goals and 25.6 shots. They're also last in GAA, while Colorado is top-five in goals per game. So, yeah, Georgiev should get the W.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Jonas Johansson, TAM vs. MON ($29): The Canadiens are 27th in goals per game and both teams are on the second leg of a back-to-back, though I absolutely don't trust Johansson at this salary. You may have forgotten since he's been glued to the bench since his last appearance on Dec. 7, but he posted a 3.47 GAA and .891 save percentage while filling in for Andrei Vasilevskiy. When Johansson has to come off the bench, it's not good for Tampa.

CENTER

Connor Bedard, CHI at DAL ($22): Unless you had unreasonable expectations for a teenaged rookie with no supporting talent around him, you've probably been pleased with Bedard's play. The presumed Calder winner has potted 15 goals on 113 shots to go with 17 assists. He's also recorded four multi-point efforts over his last nine games. The Stars have been winning of late, but in spite of Scott Wedgewood and not because of him as he's struggled to a 2.97 GAA and .894 save percentage from his last eight starts.

CENTER TO AVOID

Elias Lindholm, CGY vs. PHI ($23): Lindholm was carrying the Flames offense earlier on. And while he's recently picked up some assists, he's only managed one goal over his last 11 outings. It'll be tricky for Lindholm to even get a shot on net as the Flyers have only allowed and average of 28.6 shots while Carter Hart has maintained a 2.54 GAA and .915 save percentage.

WING

Cole Caufield, MON at TAM ($21): Caufield was drafted for his goal-scoring acumen, but nobody is immune to the perils of puck luck. A prolific scorer to start his career, he's only found the back of the net eight times this year on 122 shots. Caufield's scoring should eventually pick up, and facing Johansson and his .891 save percentage may help.

Frank Vatrano, ANA vs. EDM ($20): Mason McTavish is back for the Ducks, and Vatrano has seemingly put a cold stretch behind him with two goals in his last three games. The Oilers are on the road for the second straight night, and projected starter Calvin Pickard hasn't finished with a save percentage over .900 since 2016-17.

WINGS TO AVOID

Blake Coleman, CGY vs. PHI ($22): Coleman has been hot of late, but also has four shorthanded goals over his last 10 games and that's something anomalous. He also lists a 13.5 shooting percentage, which isn't high on its own. Yet Coleman came into this season with a career 9.5 mark. With Carter Hart's play and Philly's defense, Coleman isn't likely to stay hot.

Owen Tippett, PHI at CGY ($21): Tippett's offensive success during his career has come through quantity, not quality. This year, for example, his 12 goals have come on 124 shots. Tippett's style of play is not conducive to this matchup as the Flames have held opponents to 29.5 shots.

DEFENSE

Victor Hedman, TAM vs. MON ($20): Hedman's five-game point streak ended Saturday, though he still directed four shots on net. The Canadiens, who are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back, have allowed an average of 33.3 shots while having the 31st-ranked penalty kill.

Bowen Byram, COL vs. SAN ($12): Byram has notched two points in his last three games, giving him six goals and six assists on the campaign. At this salary, he offers potential upside in this excellent matchup. The Sharks enter with a 4.08 GAA while giving up 35.7 shots on net per game, ranking them last in both departments.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

MacKenzie Weegar, CGY vs. PHI ($23): Weegar's salary is likely based on the fact he's accumulated eight goals and 12 assists, but his 9.2 shooting percentage is quite high and he's recorded five power-play points even though he's only averaged 1:32 per with the extra man. The former Panther has also never tallied more than eight goals in a season, so that production will likely drop off along with this no being an easy matchup.

Mattias Ekholm, EDM at ANA ($21): Finding players to avoid outside of Philadelphia and Calgary (mostly the latter) was a little tricky, though Ekholm's salary seems a little high. He's never been a consistent power-play performer and has only managed more than 40 points once in a season. Ekholm has recently picked up a handful of assists that have bolstered his salary, but he's on the road for the second night in a row. The Ducks may not be a formidable matchup, but being away for another matchup is hard on the legs of any veteran defenseman.

