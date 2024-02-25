NHL DFS: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 25

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

With no NFL to worry about, the NHL isn't laying out on Sunday with seven games beginning at 1 p.m. EST or later. Here are my players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. ARI ($31): Since the Jets have decided to go with the Vezina favorite Hellebuyck even against an easy opponent, he's a fine choice for your netminder especially on a day when eight teams are on the second leg of a back-to-back. He's posted a 2.19 GAA and .925 save percentage, and the Coyotes have been arguably lucky to even average 2.88 goals. After all, they've only managed 26.7 shots per game.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Petr Mrazek, CHI vs. DET ($26): Mrazek will be facing his former team Sunday and will be catching them on the road for the second of consecutive days. That being said, the Red Wings played at noon EST on Saturday and also rank sixth in offense. Mrazek has played well of late, but it hasn't been easy as the Blackhawks have allowed 32.6 shots this season and have only supplied 2.06 goals per game.

CENTER

J.T. Compher, DET at CHI ($19): The trio of Compher, Lucas Raymond, and Michael Rasmussen has emerged as a strong second line. Compher is consistent with a point in 10 of his last 13 outings. With Chicago well below average in GAA, shots on net against, and penalty-kill percentage, the Red Wings center could find the scoresheet twice this weekend.

CENTER TO AVOID

Sebastian Aho, CAR at BUF ($25): The Hurricanes are on the road for their second game in as many days, but once upon a time that wouldn't worry me too much with regards to Aho. And then, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen emerged in net for the Sabres with his 1.75 GAA and .936 save percentage in his last 15 outings. As such, Aho's salary looks concerning in this matchup.

WING

Gabriel Vilardi, WPG vs. ARI ($23): Playing with Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor on Winnipeg's top trio and lead power play is working out for Vilardi with three multipoint efforts from his last four matchups. The Coyotes are below average in penalty-kill percentage and could be in the bottom-10 with the way Connor Ingram has played since returning from injury with a 3.52 GAA and .894 save percentage across nine appearances.

Alexis Lafreniere, NYR at CLM ($20): With 17 goals and 19 assists through 58 games, Lafreniere is primed to set new career-bests on both fronts. And his 154 shots are already a new high. Though the Rangers are finishing off a back-to-back, this matchup tough to ignore considering Columbus's 3.70 GAA.

WINGS TO AVOID

Johnny Gaudreau, CLM vs. NYR ($20): Gaudreau has racked up eight points in his last six games, but they've come against bottom-eight GAA teams in Anaheim, San Jose, Ottawa, and Tampa. The Rangers sit top-eight in that category and the same for shots allowed and penalty-kill percentage. And Jonathan Quick comes in with a .917 save percentage.

Lawson Crouse, ARI at WPG ($13): The Jets are first in GAA but strangely in the bottom-10 on the penalty kill. Unfortunately, Crouse has only averaged 1:44 per game on the power play. He's no specialist with the extra man, so he should be avoided.

DEFENSE

Ryan McDonagh, NAS at ANA ($16): Can McDonagh stay hot? While he's no Roman Josi, he's recorded seven points in his last eight games. It helps that he'll face the Ducks with Lukas Dostal and his 3.75 GAA and .899 save percentage the last two seasons.

Cam Fowler, ANA vs. NAS ($14): Both teams are on the second leg of a back-to-back, though the Ducks are at home. While Fowler's 32-year-old legs have seen a lot of NHL action, his role on Anaheim's top power-play unit makes things easier and he's chipped in 14 points there this season. Nashville, meanwhile, happens to rank 27th on the penalty kill.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF vs. CAR ($21): With Dahlin's salary so high, I'm wary of him. He's tallied 16 of his 43 points with the extra man, and the Hurricanes sit third while shorthanded. Dahlin also excels at putting pucks on net, though the Canes are best in the league at suppressing shots. So even with Carolina having played Saturday, I'd hesitate about rostering Dahlin.

Brent Burns, CAR at BUF ($20): Burns has lost a step. His minutes are down, he doesn't participate as much on the man-advantage, and no longer gets pucks on net with the same frequency. Being on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back isn't easy for a 38-year-old defenseman. With Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen starring of late, it'll be difficult for Burns to do well.

