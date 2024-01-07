NHL DFS: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 7

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

There are only four NHL games on Sunday, and that's with an earlier start than usual. The first pucks drop at 3 p.m. EST, so even you West Coasters should be able to get your lineups set in time. With that in mind, here are my players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS contests.

GOALIE

Alex Lyon, DET at ANA ($28): If Lyon's play since returning from injury is any indication, this is a bit of a gamble. But on the season, he's posted a 2.56 GAA and .919 save percentage. With this matchup, I think going with Lyon is worth a shot as the Ducks have only averaged 2.47 goals and 29.4 shots.

GOALIE TO AVOID

John Gibson, ANA vs. DET ($30): There isn't an obvious choice for a goalie to avoid Sunday, but recently I've noticed Gibson's salary has been unexpectedly high given his recent run of play considering he's struggled to an .893 save percentage over his last 10 appearances. The Red Wings have scored 3.56 goals a night, and they're back to full strength where their offense is much more formidable.

CENTER

Lukas Reichel, CHI vs. CGY ($10): The dark times get darker for Chicago. With Connor Bedard out, the Blackhawks are bereft of offensive talent. But somebody had to see an uptick in opportunity, and that's Reichel. He's now the first-line center and logged 18:39 last time out, including 3:56 on the power play. Reichel's 5.6 shooting percentage should improve. As for this matchup, the Flames are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back.

CENTER TO AVOID

Evgeny Kuznetsov, WAS vs. LOS ($10): Kuznetsov recently notched two points recently against the Devils. Unfortunately, those are his only two in his last 12 outings. Now he has to face the Kings with their 2.37 GAA and 26.8 shots against. Both of those don't bode well for the once-prolific center.

WING

Yegor Sharangovich, CGY at CHI ($18): Sharangovich's first season with the Flames started slowly, yet he's reeled off 15 points and 43 shots from his last 16 matchups. Calgary may be on the road for the second straight night, but the Blackhawks represent an enticing matchup as they've allowed 33.2 shots and their 3.77 GAA puts them 31st in the NHL.

Daniel Sprong, DET at ANA ($17): I'm a Wings fan, and even I was a little surprised when I saw just how good Sprong has been this season. He's tallied 26 points, and that's with a 10.6 shooting percentage that is not only sustainable but has a good chance of improving. Sprong has also managed seven points with the extra man. The Ducks carry an average penalty kill and have given up 32.6 shots while John Gibson - as mentioned earlier - hasn't done great of late.

WINGS TO AVOID

Matias Maccelli, ARI vs. WPG ($15): Maccelli has recently been productive, yet Connor Hellebuyck has been firing on all cylinders with a 1.75 GAA and .941 save percentage across 16 appearances. While the Jets have strangely struggled to kill penalties, Maccelli only has one power-play point over 22 games.

Alex Iafallo, WPG at ARI ($15): Mark Scheifele was recently moved to become Iafallo's center, perhaps to try and help him pick things up offensively and it has…kind of helped? The former King does have two goals across nine outings, though those are his only two points during that stretch. I also worry about a wing who's only managed 68 shots in 38 games. Even if Karel Vejmelka and not Connor Ingram will be in net, I'd still fade Iafallo.

DEFENSE

Josh Morrissey, WPG at ARI ($21): Morrissey? Now there's a Jet I want in my lineup, even if Ingram tends goal as opposed to Vejmelka and his .903 save percentage (the latter is the projected starter, for what it's worth). Morrissey has direct 100 shots on target, third most on the club. The Coyotes have given up 31.2 shots, which is below-average.

Jake Walman, DET at ANA ($17): Is Walman a blueliner with a particular penchant for lighting the lamp, or has he been lucky? He skates on the first pairing next to Moritz Seider with nine goals alongside eight assists. Walman also boasts a 14.5 shooting percentage, so as a Wings fan I'll say he seems to know how to pick his spots. Given that the Ducks have allowed 32.6 shots, I'd take a chance on him and see if he can produce one of those efforts. If nothing else, Walman has also blocked 100 shots on the season.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

John Carlson, WAS vs. LOS ($22): After a scoring drought, Carlson has notched a point in back-to-back outings, but both have come on the power play. With the right matchup on the horizon, such a fact would not be a concern. Unfortunately, Carlson is set to face the league's top penalty kill.

J.J. Moser, ARI vs. WPG ($10): Last season, Moser had a nice role on the man-advantage where he picked up 11 points. The Coyotes then brought in Sean Durzi, and Moser finds himself averaging 51 seconds while up a man. That means the young defender won't see the Jets' below-average penalty kill much - if at all - but will have to face Hellebuyck and his .921 save percentage.

