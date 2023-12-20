NHL DFS: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 20

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

Leading up to the NHL's three-day Christmas break, the schedule is going back and forth between busy days and light slates. Wednesday is one of those light slates. There are only three games on the docket, but don't miss out on a chance to play some DFS! After all, that three=day break is coming. Here are my players to target, and to avoid, for your lineups.

GOALIE

Darcy Kuemper, WAS vs. NYI ($25): Kuemper's year has been far from ideal, but his last two starts have gone well. He's only allowed three goals across 63 shots faced. The Islanders are middling in terms of goals per game, but they are also on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. That should help Kuemper.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Joey Daccord, SEA at LOS ($24): Daccord has a 2.57 GAA, but with a .908 save percentage. That would be his highest save percentage over a season as well! While the Kings are on the second leg of a back-to-back, they are in the top five in goals and shots on net per game. I think they can still tackle a matchup against Daccord.

CENTER

Dylan Strome, WAS vs. NYI ($21): Strome has been on a nice run, with seven points and 23 shots on net over his last six games. That includes three points with the extra man. This fact sticks out, because the Islanders are last in terms of penalty-kill percentage, and also are on the second night of a back-to-back.

CENTER TO AVOID

Pierre-Luc Dubois, LOS vs. SEA ($13): At present, the Jets are winning the Dubois trade. The center has struggled with the Kings, with only 12 points in 28 games. In fact, recently he's even been down on the third line. Dubois is on the second leg of a back-to-back, and even if I don't believe in Daccord, I don't think Dubois is one of the threats.

WING

Gabriel Vilardi, WPG vs. DET ($25): Vilardi has joined forces with Mark Scheifele and Nikolaj Ehlers to crush it on the Jets' top line recently. Over his last five games, Vilardi had eight points and 18 shots on net. The Red Wings' top-two goalies are both hurt, leaving James Reimer to start. Over the last six seasons, Reimer has a .904 save percentage.

Tom Wilson, WAS vs. NYI ($21): I mentioned the Islanders have the league's worst penalty kill. However, they are also 31st in shots on goal allowed per game. Wilson has potted 10 goals on 82 shots on net, so he should have plenty of opportunity against New York's porous defensive squad.

WINGS TO AVOID

Oliver Bjorkstrand, SEA at LOS ($20): Bjorkstrand is having a good year, with 25 points in 32 games. That includes 10 with the extra man. That being said, although the Kings are on the second leg of a back-to-back, they are in the top five in GAA, shots on net allowed per game, and penalty-kill percentage. Los Angeles also saved Cam Talbot for this one, and he has a 2.02 GAA and .926 save percentage on the campaign.

Michael Rasmussen, DET at WPG ($16): Rasmussen has eight points over his last nine games. There are a couple of caveats, though. One, he has a 27.8 shooting percentage in that time. Two, due to a recent shakeup, Rasmussen has dipped from the first line to the third line. Obviously, that figures to tamp down his offensive upside.

DEFENSE

Josh Morrissey, WPG vs. DET ($21): Morrissey came out of nowhere last year to tally 76 points. This year, he's shown that is no fluke. The blue liner has notched 26 points in 29 games. On top of that, Morrissey has put 74 shots on target. The Red Wings have a below-average penalty kill, and now they are down to Reimer in goal due to injuries.

Shayne Gostisbehere, DET at WPG ($16): Gostisbehere picked up two power-play assists in his last game, giving him 11 points with the extra man. He's a power-play specialist, having averaged 4:13 per game working with the man advantage. The Jets have gotten great goaltending from Connor Hellebuyck, but still has a bottom-six penalty kill. Plus, Laurent Brossoit is actually in line to start Wednesday.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

John Carlson, WAS vs. NYI ($22): While this matchup is good, Carlson has been ice cold. He only has one point over his last seven games. Not only that, but his sole goal this year came 25 games ago. As such, I don't want to roster Carlson's salary, even against the Islanders.

Drew Doughty, LOS vs. SEA ($20): Doughty has picked up seven goals this year, but on 54 shots on net, so his shooting percentage should regress. The Kings are playing their second game in as many nights, and Doughty is a defenseman with a lot of miles on his legs. Also, while I don't believe in Daccord, the Kraken have held opponents to 28.6 shots on net per game.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.