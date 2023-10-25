NHL DFS: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, October 25

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

Tuesday's "Frozen Frenzy" got the NHL some attention and made use of the power of alliteration. However, Wednesday is definitely the comedown from the party. Only one game is happening, though it's not a bad one in the abstract. The Devils host the Capitals at 7:30 p.m. ET. For DFS purposes, you have $105 in salary for five players. Your Superstar will earn you 1.5 times the points. Here is a lineup I landed on. Oh, and of course it probably goes without saying both of these teams are on the second leg of a back-to-back?

SUPERSTAR

Jack Hughes, NJD vs. WAS ($34): I am definitely higher on the Devils in this one. Honestly? I think the Capitals might end up with one of the five worst records in the NHL this year. They look bad, listless to be specific, and the goaltending situation is not good right now. Hunter Shepherd is about to make his NHL debut at 27. As to Hughes, well, he's now one of the best players in the NHL. He has two four-point games in a row. Why wouldn't I want him as my Superstar?

FLEX

Tyler Toffoli, NJD vs. WAS ($24): Yes, Toffoli had a hat trick Tuesday, but that's only a sliver of this recommendation. He's on Hughes' wing, and he's been tossing puck on goal. He has six points, but also 22 shots on net. If Toffoli shoots like that against a goalie making his NHL debut, it bodes well.

Jesper Bratt, NJD vs. WAS ($22): It only makes sense to load up on quality Devils in this matchup. Bratt posted 73 points in each of his last two games, and has nine this year. Notably, eight of his points have come on the power play. However, this Capitals teams on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back with a goalie with no NHL experience is not imposing on the power play.

T.J. Oshie, WAS at NJD ($12): Balancing out my three Devils I have two Capitals on low salary with upside. Oshie is a power-play specialist. He's averaged over three minutes per game with the extra man with double-digit power-play points each time, even though he usually misses a significant chunk of the season. Oshie is healthy now, though, and being on the second leg of a back-to-back won't help the Devils' penalty kill either.

Evgeny Kuznetsov, WAS at NJD ($11): Remember when Kuznetsov was a 70-point guy? Probably, because he did that two seasons ago. The Russian has four 70-point campaigns to his name. While he has all of one point this season, he's only 31, and he sees a ton of time on the power play. Kuznetsov is well worth a roll of the dice.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.