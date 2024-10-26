NHL Expert Picks: Best Bets for Saturday, October 26

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Best Bets Tonight: Expert Hockey Parlay Picks for

Saturday, Oct. 26

The National Hockey League has 14 total games scheduled for Saturday, with three afternoon games and 11 games with a puck drop of 7 p.m. ET or later. We're going to focus on the 10 p.m. ET games out west. If you're having a rough time on the college football slate, here is a three-leg parlay in case you have to chase. Let's get started.

Sign up for the best sportsbook promos to boost your bankroll like this BetMGM bonus code that offers $250 in bonus bets or a first-bet bonus of up to $1,500 depending on location.

Best NHL Picks Tonight

Pittsburgh Penguins at Vancouver Canucks

The Penguins (3-5-1) wrap up a four-game road trip against the Canucks (3-1-2) on Saturday night at Rogers Arena.

Pittsburgh just played Friday night in Edmonton, suffering a 4-0 loss as heavy underdogs (+184). The Pens have dropped four in a row, going 0-3-1, with a shootout loss in Calgary for the only point out of a possible eight in the four-game span.

This is the second back-to-back situation for the Pens this season. After getting belted 6-0 by the New York Rangers on October 9 before rebounding 6-3 on October 10 in Detroit. Last season, the Pens were an impressive 8-3-0 when playing on no rest, while posting a +10 goal differential. That mark was tied for the fourth-best in the NHL last season when playing in the second end of a home-and-home.

The Canucks doubled up the Chicago Blackhawks 6-3 in their last game. Vancouver has won three in a row. At home, the Canucks are 0-0-2, with a 6-5 overtime loss against the Calgary Flames on October 9 and a 3-2 shootout loss against the Philadelphia Flyers on October 11.

We'll back the Penguins on the puck line, based on Pittsburgh's good work in the past season-plus on no rest.

Penguins +1.5 (-140 at Caesars Sportsbook)

San Jose Sharks at Vegas Golden Knights

The Sharks (0-6-2) travel to meet the Golden Knights (5-2-1). Last season, Vegas swept the series 4-0, while outscoring San Jose 18-5. The under cashed in three of those four games, too.

San Jose scored four goals in the opener with Macklin Celebrini scoring a goal and an assist. However, he suffered a lower-body injury and hasn't played since.

Vegas has been on fire lately, posting a 6-4 win on Friday night against the Ottawa Senators, while belting the Los Angeles Kings 6-1 on Monday.

The over has cashed in five straight and in seven out of eight games for Vegas. Let's go with Vegas laying the goal and a half while also backing the over.

Golden Knights -1.5 (-126 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Over 6.0 Goals (-110 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Don't place any bets on your go-to sports betting apps without first making sure you have the most up-to-date and competitive NHL odds.

Carolina Hurricanes at Seattle Kraken

The Hurricanes (4-2-0) continue their road trip against the Kraken (4-3-1) at Climate Pledge Arena. Carolina swept Alberta, going for a 3-2 overtime win against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday while bouncing back with a 4-2 win against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. The under has cashed in both games while going 4-1-1 in six games overall.

For the Kraken, they're coming off a disappointing 4-3 overtime loss against the Winnipeg Jets. They've played in three straight one-goal games, while five of their eight games have been decided by a single goal.

The under is 3-2 in five games at home, with the Kraken averaging 2.3 goals per game in their past three outings at home.

Carolina has won four of the past five meetings with Seattle, while the under is 4-1-1 in the all-time series. Let's go with the Hurricanes straight up, while going low on the total.

Hurricanes ML (-152 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 6.0 Goals (-120 at BetMGM Sportsbook)

NHL Parlays Tonight

3-Leg NHL Parlay (+393 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Penguins +1.5 (-140) at Canucks

Hurricanes ML (-154) at Kraken

Golden Knights -1.5 (-134) vs. Sharks

2-Leg Total Parlay (+332 at FanDuel Sportsbook)