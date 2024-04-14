NHL Parlay Picks for Sunday, April 14

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks Tonight: Expert Hockey Parlay Picks for

Sunday, April 14

There are four games on the National Hockey League schedule for Sunday, and two of the games are nationally televised on TNT, including a key Western Conference matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Vegas Golden Knights. It's the final Sunday of the regular season, so let's finish up on a high note. Let's get started!

Best NHL Picks Tonight

Seattle Kraken at St. Louis Blues

The Kraken (33-13-13) and Blues (42-33-5) are each eliminated from postseason contention. They meet at Enterprise Center at 1 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on TNT.

Seattle has dropped consecutive games by a 3-1 score, losing to the Dallas Stars on the road on Saturday, as well as 3-1 at home against the lowly San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

The Blues are newly eliminated, as it had a shot until this past week. St. Louis responded with a 5-2 egg-laying at home against the Carolina Hurricanes. Still, as it stands, the Blues have won both meetings this season, and they're at home here. Roll with the home side.

Blues ML (-134 at FanDuel)

The FanDuel North Carolina promo code gets new players $200 in bonus bets after registering and making a first wager of at least $5.

Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights

The Avalanche (49-25-6) are heading to Vegas with their tail between their legs, after getting whipped 7-0 by the Winnipeg Jets at Ball Arena in Denver on Saturday. Ouch.

The Golden Knights (43-28-8) clinched a playoff spot this week, and they still has a shot to get up to third place in the Pacific Division, as they are three points back of the Los Angeles Kings with a game in hand. But do they want to get there?

Colorado all but likely blew its chance of home-ice advantage in the first round, and it might have to face the aforementioned Jets. The Avalanche are just 1-3-0 in the past four games, with the team allowing 22 goals – or 5.5 goals per game (GPG) – in the span. The Over is a perfect 5-0 in the past five outings. The best play here might be going high, especially since Colorado is playing on no rest.

Over 6.5 (+100 at BetMGM)

NHL fans in North Carolina can now grab thousands of dollars in bonus bets and other offers with North Carolina betting promos -- such as the BetMGM North Carolina bonus code -- now that online sports betting is active in NC.

Carolina Hurricanes at Chicago Blackhawks

The Hurricanes (51-22-7) roll into Chitown looking to add to the woes of the Blackhawks (23-51-5). More importantly, Carolina is trying to keep its faint hopes of a Metropolitan Division title alive. It trails the New York Rangers by three points with two games to play, and a game in hand on the Blueshirts.

Carolina polished off the St. Louis Blues, 5-2, last time out, and it doubled up the Blackhawks, 6-3, in the first meeting of the season on Feb. 19 behind Spencer Martin, who made 14 saves for the win, besting Petr Mrazek. The latter stopped 36 shots, but allowed five goals. He is expected to get the nod again Sunday.

The Canes are playing for a division title, while the Blackhawks have long since tossed in the towel. Look for Carolina to not only cover the puck line as a favorite, but it could handle the Over on its own, too.

Hurricanes PL (-1.5, -130 at DraftKings)

Over 5.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Arizona Coyotes at Calgary Flames

In another game between eliminated teams, the Coyotes (35-40-5) and Flames (36-38-5) meet at the Scotiabank Saddledome. And don't you want to bet a game while the Coyotes are still in Arizona? It's one of the last few games for it with the Kachina.

The Coyotes have not given up, winning four of the past five games, including wins over the Vegas Golden Knights, Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers, a trio of Western Conference contenders.

The Flames doubled up the Anaheim Ducks on the road, 6-3, but Calgary is still just 3-9-0 in the past 12 games. It's rather simple here, as the Coyotes are playing strong, while the Flames have long since been snuffed out.

Coyotes ML (+128 at FanDuel)

NHL Parlays Tonight

5-Way Parlay (+1935 at FanDuel)

Hurricanes PL (-1.5) and Over 5.5 at Blackhawks (SGP +158)

Blues ML (-134) vs. Kraken

Over 6.5 (-102) – Avalanche at Golden Knights

Coyotes ML (+128) at Flames

3-Way Midwest Parlay (+350 at FanDuel)

Hurricanes PL (-1.5) and Over 5.5 at Blackhawks (SGP +158)

Blues ML (-134) vs. Kraken

2-Way Moneyline Parlay (+298 at FanDuel)

Blues ML (-134) vs. Kraken

Coyotes ML (+128) at Flames

2-Way Total Parlay (+263 at FanDuel)