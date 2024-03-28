NHL Parlay Picks for Thursday, March 28

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks Tonight: Expert Hockey Parlay Picks for

Thursday, March 28

The NHL has 14 games on tap Thursday with 28 of the league's 32 teams in action. While the NBA doesn't want to go up against March Madness, hockey could care less about the Sweet Sixteen, ratings be damned! We'll focus on three huge matchups in the late window for your parlay betting needs. Let's get started!

Best NHL Picks Tonight

Golden Knights at Jets

The Golden Knights (39-25-8) make the third stop of a four-game road trip, all against Central Division teams, invading the Canada Life Centre to tangle with the Jets (44-22-6).

Vegas has won six in a row in this series and nine of the past 10 meetings, making Canada Life Centre its home away from home. The Golden Knights have won in their past four trips to Winnipeg, including a pair of playoff victories en route to the Stanley Cup last spring in a five-game series win.

Vegas has outscored Winnipeg 10-5 in two meetings this season, not only winning both meetings, but cashing as a favorite on the puck line. Connor Hellebuyck (32-17-4, 2.42 GAA, .920 SV%, 4 SO) is likely to get the starting nod Thursday, but he has coughed up 12 goals in his past three starts, and he was pulled once over that stretch. Back VGK on the moneyline, and if you're a little less conservative, roll the dice on the puck line.

Golden Knights ML (+106 at FanDuel)

Rangers at Avalanche

The Rangers (48-20-4) travel to meet the Avalanche (46-21-5) in what could be a Stanley Cup preview. New York was the first NHL team to clinch a postseason spot, notching six goals in a 25-plus minute span for a furious 6-5 comeback win in overtime against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.

Colorado was tripped up 2-1 on home ice as massive favorites (-425) against the Canadiens on Tuesday, snapping a nine-game win streak. It was a shocking outcome considering the Avalanche were averaging 4.7 goals per game during the win streak.

These teams met at Madison Square Garden back on Feb. 5, with Jonathan Quick outdueling former Blueshirts backstop Alexandar Georgiev in a 2-1 overtime win as the Under (6.5) comfortably cashed. Igor Shesterkin (31-15-2, 2.65 GAA, .911 SV%, 3 SO) is projected in the rematch, with Georgiev (37-15-3, 2.82 GAA, .903 SV%, 2 SO) also likely to start.

While we have a good pair of goaltenders, the Over is on a 7-0 run for the Rangers, while cashing at a 4-2-1 clip for the Avalanche in the past seven. Go high on the total.

Over 6.5 (-102 at DraftKings)

Stars at Canucks

The Stars (45-19-9) and the Canucks (45-19-8) lock horns in the Pacific Northwest. Both of these Western Conference contenders have nearly an identical record.

The home team has won in both meetings so far this season, with Vancouver protecting home ice in a 2-0 win Nov. 4, while Dallas won 4-3 in overtime in the Metroplex on Dec. 21. Thatcher Demko got the shutout against the Stars in that November win, but he is currently sidelined with a lower-body injury.

Casey DeSmith (11-6-6, 2.73 GAA, .899 SV%, 1 SO) has done a tremendous job in Demko's stead, with the Canucks winning at a 7-2-1 clip across the past 10 outings. The Under is 4-0-1 in the past five games, and 8-1-1 in that 10-game span.

The Stars have won five in a row, but just one of those games was against a likely playoff team in the Kings. The Under is 11-6 in the past 17 games for the Stars. Back the home side, and go low on the total.

Canucks ML (-105 at ESPN Bet)

Under 6.5 (-125 at ESPN Bet)

NHL Parlays Tonight

4-Leg Same-Game Parlay+ (+1234 at FanDuel)

Over 6.5 (-105) - Rangers at Avalanche

Golden Knights ML (+106) at Jets

Canucks ML and Under 6.5 vs. Canucks (+231)

3-Dog Night Parlay (+816 at FanDuel)

Rangers ML (+128) at Avalanche

Golden Knights ML (+106) at Jets

Canucks ML (-105) vs. Stars

2-Leg Same-Game Parlay (+231 at FanDuel)