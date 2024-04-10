NHL Parlay Picks for Wednesday, April 10

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks Tonight: Expert Hockey Parlay Picks for

Wednesday, April 10

There are just three games on the National Hockey League schedule on Wednesday night, including a titanic matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers at 8:30 p.m. ET, which can be viewed on TNT. We have plenty of good parlay opportunities despite the short slate. Let's get started!

NHL fans in North Carolina can now claim thousands of dollars in bonus bets and other offers with North Carolina betting promos -- such as the BetMGM North Carolina bonus code -- now that online sports betting is live in NC.

Best NHL Picks Tonight

Blackhawks at Blues

The Blackhawks (23-49-5) head to the Enterprise Center simply looking to play spoiler against the rival Blues (41-32-5), who need every point it can get with four games remaining, while it sits five points behind the defending champ Vegas Golden Knights for the final wild-card spot.

The last time these teams met was a wild 7-5 win for the Blues on home ice as a heavy favorite (-265) as the Over (6) comfortably cashed. The Blues lead the series series 2-1, but St. Louis has outscored Chicago just 12-10 in those three games.

Chicago has had a power outage on offense lately, though, scoring just 24 goals in the past 11 games, with 15 of those goals coming in three games, including two matchups with the lowly San Jose Sharks.

The Blues have played into overtime or a shootout in five of the past eight games, so a puck line play is not recommended here, and on the moneyline there is too much risk, and not enough reward. Let's go low on the total, and if you can get a flat 6 rather than 5.5, even better.

Under 6 (-115 at DraftKings)

Golden Knights at Oilers

The Golden Knights (42-27-8) have dropped the first two games on this three-stop trip. The toughest game might be ahead against the Oilers (47-24-5).

Edmonton looks to avenge a 3-1 loss in Las Vegas back on Feb. 6, a setback that snapped the team's franchise-record 16-game winning streak, one shy of an NHL record.

Adin Hill (18-10-2, 2.62 GAA, .914 SV%, 2 SO) has returned to practice, and it appears he could make his first appearance since March 23 after suffering a lower-body injury in a win against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Oilers have posted a 9-0-1 mark in the past 10 games at home. Let's keep it simple, banking on some rust by Hill, and the good times to continue to roll in Edmonton on home ice.

Oilers ML (-115 at FanDuel)

The FanDuel North Carolina promo code gets new players $200 in bonus bets after registering and making an initial wager of at least $5.

Coyotes at Canucks

The Coyotes (33-40-5) battle the Canucks (48-22-8) in the final game of the evening, and this is a tricky one.

Arizona scored 12 goals in two victories against the Vegas Golden Knights and San Jose Sharks, then took the night off in Seattle on Tuesday, getting blanked 5-0. The Coyotes have been a Jekyll and Hyde offense, going for five or more goals in five of the past seven games, while scoring two or fewer goals in five of the past 10.

The last time Arizona faced Vancouver, it was starved for goals, falling 2-1 at Mullett Arena on April 3 as the Under (6.5) cashed.

The Canucks topped VGK 4-3 on Monday behind Arturs Silovs, and they have won three of the past five outings. Vancouver has failed to cover on the puck line as a favorite in the past four outings. It's a bit of a leap of faith, but let's bank on the Coyotes to score, and keep it close.

Coyotes PL (+1.5, -130 ML at BetMGM)

NHL Parlays Tonight

3-Way Parlay (+573 at FanDuel)

Under 5.5 (+100) - Blackhawks at Blues

Oilers ML (-115) vs. Golden Knights

Coyotes PL (+1.5, -125) at Canucks

2-Way O! Canada Parlay (+236 at FanDuel)