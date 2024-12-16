NHL Pick'Em Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Monday

This article is part of our DFS NHL Breakdown series.

For the latest NHL Odds, including NHL Futures and NHL player props, visit RotoWire's NHL Betting page. For up-to-date NHL player news and NHL Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NHL Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Don't forget to know who's between the pipes and check out the NHL Starting Goalie Grid.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

NHL Pick'Em Today

Pierre-Luc Dubois Under 1.5 shots at Dallas - 8 p.m. ET

A recent look at Dubois' shots per game provides reason to believe he will hit the two-SOG mark, as he managed that many in three of his last four appearances. If you extend out further, though, you will find he actually fell short in six of the last 10. Combine that with a matchup against a Dallas squad that is limiting opponents to just 26.9 shots per game and I'll take the under on this one.

Zach Hyman Over 0.5 goals vs Florida - 8:30 p.m. ET

Admittedly, I try to avoid tossing in what are essentially anytime goal-scorer props, but Hyman has been on a tear since returning from injury, with goals in four of his last five outings -- including a pair of power-play tallies. When you get as much ice time as Hyman does alongside Connor McDavid, both at even strength and on the power play, it's almost more astonishing if you aren't scoring. Based on odds, he is the third most likely player to score behind McDavid and Florida's Sam Reinhart, so it's worth the risk plus the boost with this being a demon play.

Jamie Benn Over 0.5 points vs Washington - 8 p.m. ET

Benn has registered at least a point in five of his seven December appearances, and he has gone more than one game without a point only once this year, which was back in mid-October when he had a four-game slump. It's a tough matchup facing a Capitals team that have gotten some outstanding goaltending this year, but I think it's worth rolling the dice on Benn to at least snag a secondary helper.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. AJ Scholz plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: bcswimmer10.