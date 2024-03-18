NHL Picks and Parlays for Monday, March 18

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks Tonight: Expert Hockey Parlay Picks for

Monday, March 18

The National Hockey League has just two games scheduled for Monday night, as the Washington Capitals travel to meet the Calgary Flames at 8:30 p.m. ET in a game televised on NHL Network, while the Buffalo Sabres visit the Seattle Kraken at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

There is still plenty of opportunity to cobble together a nice two-leg parlay and make some money. Let's get started!

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Capitals at Flames

The Capitals (32-25-9) and the Flames (33-29-5) hook up at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary. Washington steams in with a pair of 2-1 road victories against the Seattle Kraken and Vancouver Canucks in the past two outings, righting the ship after losing the first two games of the road trip by a combined 10-2 count.

The Flames picked up a 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens last time out on Saturday, and that comes on the heels of a more impressive 4-1 win on home ice against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday as moderate underdogs (+145) as the Under (6.5) cashed.

Washington has cashed the Under in four of the past five games, allowing one or no goals in four of the previous six outings.

Dustin Wolf is likely to get the nod in net for Calgary, as Jacob Markstrom is dealing with a lower-body injury, and his return date is uncertain. Markstrom has missed the past three games due to the LBI, but don't sleep on wolf. He has been howling in the crease (yeah, I know!), allowing just three total goals on 67 shots in the past two outings, both wins.

The best play here is to go low on the total, although be careful, as Calgary has cashed the Over at a 8-1-1 clip in the past 10 outings. That lone Under came Thursday against Vegas, however.

Under 6 (-105 at BetMGM)

Sabres at Kraken

The Sabres (32-31-5) have never beaten the Kraken (28-26-12) in five tries since Seattle came into the NHL as an expansion team for the 2021-22 season. It isn't a long history, but it's history nonetheless. In fact, Seattle has outscored Buffalo 26-12 in that span, winning four of the five games by three or more goals.

Buffalo has been the better team lately, though, winning three of the past four games, while going a healthy 8-4-1 across the past 13 outings. The Sabres were tripped up 4-1 in Detroit in a matinee game on Saturday, as the Red Wings bounced back after a 7-3 loss to the Sabres in Buffalo last Tuesday.

And while the Kraken have dominated the Sabres since coming into the league, Seattle enters this game ice-cold. It is 11 points out of a playoff spot with 16 games to go, and the Kraken is just 0-3-1 in the past four outings, scoring a total of six goals, while cashing the Under in three of those games. Four of the goals came in an OTL against the Golden Knights on March 12.

Look for the Sabres to finally get off the schnide against the Kraken, earning their first-ever series win, and it wouldn't be surprising to see the total go Under, too. Buffalo has gone low in five of the past six games, as Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has been playing well in between the pipes. The Under is 4-1 in his past five appearances, and 9-3 in his previous 12 outings.

Sabres ML (+100 ML at BetMGM)

Under 5.5 (-105 at BetMGM)

NHL Parlays Tonight

3-Leg Parlay (+622 at BetMGM)

Under 6 (-105) - Capitals at Flames

Under 5.5 (-105) - Sabres at Kraken

Sabres ML (+100) at Kraken

2-Leg Under Parlay (+281 at BetMGM)

Under 6 (-105) - Capitals at Flames

Under 5.5 (-105) - Sabres at Kraken

Same-Game Parlay (+270 at BetMGM)