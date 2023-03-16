NHL Picks: Best Bets for Thursday, March 16

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

Wow, the board tonight is delectable. What a fantastic opportunity to find the most optimal viewing position, set up as many screens as you can find, and strap in for a wild night of matchups. While you do, I've got the six best NHL bets for tonight for ya!

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Check out DraftKings this month as there are plenty of March Madness betting promos available there and at other sportsbooks. If you're in Massachusetts, you can now legally bet in your state. The DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code gets new customers a great welcome offer.

Top NHL Bets Tonight

Bruins vs Jets

The Bruins, who are having an unprecedentedly successful season, are in the midst of their own unprecedented run of losing. They've lost 3 of their last 4, including a shocking 6-3 loss to the lowly Blackhawks on Tuesday. In fact, they've lost 2 straight since a 5-3 loss to the Red Wings preceded that. I'm hard-pressed to want to bet against them nonetheless. The Jets are a compelling opponent though. Despite their 3-5-2 record over their previous 10 games, they're 21-11-2 at home on the season and will play tonight's game in Winnipeg. Yet, the Jets are only 1-3-2 in their last 6 home games. Ride the Bruins' wagon in this one.

Bruins ML -155

Flames vs Golden Knights

These teams are both currently -110 on the moneyline at the time of this writing. That means the oddsmakers seem to think the Flames actually have a reasonable chance to win. I don't blame them. On paper, the Flames should be one of the best teams in the West. In reality, they've played themselves out of a playoff spot and will likely miss the final cut with only 14 games remaining. I've bet on the Flames so many times this season and been supremely disappointed. The Golden Knights are one of the league's hottest teams right now and are riding a 4-game win streak. They're also 7-0-1 in their last 8 home games. This is the exact type of game where I take them wholeheartedly and am fully prepared to get my heart broken by Flames again. But I'll take my chances.

Golden Knights ML -110

Blue Jackets vs Kings

Tonight former Blue Jackets Vladislav Gavrikov and Joonas Korpisalo will face their former team for the first time as members of the Kings. Their new club comes into this contest 5-0-1 since executing the trade, and their old club has lost 4 of 5. The Kings are 14-3-3 in their last 20 games overall and seem to be catching fire at the right time as they march toward the playoffs and are within 3 points of the top seed in the West. The Blue Jackets did win the only other matchup 6-5 back in Columbus, but the club's only 2-6-2 in its last 10 trips to LA. I'm riding the hot hand.

Kings PL -125

Sports betting is now live in Ohio and Blue Jackets fans can get in on the action with the BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code.

Stars vs Oilers

The Oilers boast the best home record in the NHL since January 5, going 7-1-4 in that span. They've won 16 of their last 26 games and have earned points in 21 of those contests. The Stars are in the midst of a 6-game road trip and just split 5-2 contests with their two previous Pacific Division opponents, beating the Kraken and then losing to the Canucks on Monday and Tuesday respectively. They're 7-2-1 in their last 10 games overall and still sit atop the Central Division standings. If the Stars can get out to a good start in this one, I think they have the grit to tough out a big two points against a surging Oilers club. They'll just have to somehow slow down or outscore Connor McDavid, who just broke the salary cap era record for regular season points and still has 14 more games to play…

Stars ML +125

Lightning vs Devils

These teams just played one another on Tuesday and the Lightning man-handled the Devils 4-1 in Newark. It clearly looked like a game of proven veterans playing against youthful innocence. The Devils are exceptionally talented, but they're also one of the youngest teams in the NHL. The Bolts have been there and done that and have a Stanley Cup pedigree. They'll play a third straight on Saturday down in Tampa, so this back-to-back-to-back season series is about to heat up. Even though the Devils are favored to get back on track in this one, I'm taking the Bolts as the underdog. It's a matchup nightmare for the Devils, and the Bolts are one of the few teams who can slow their pace and go pound-for-pound with their talent.

Lightnings ML +115

Penguins vs Rangers

The Pens have actually mustered 2 wins in the previous 2 games against the Rangers this season, most recently winning 3-2 in overtime in Pittsburgh just this past Sunday. The Penguins are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games overall but had a slip-up last night losing 6-4 on home ice to the Canadiens. The Rags haven't exactly found their mojo since acquiring Patrick Kane but did look impressive in their 5-3 win at home against the Capitals on Tuesday. I don't think the Penguins will win the season series, so give me the home team here.

Rangers ML -135

Happy hunting y'all!