NHL Picks: Best NHL Bets and Player Props for March 26, 2024

NHL Picks Tonight: Best NHL Bets for Tuesday, March 26

This might be the most exciting day of NHL action of the year. We've got 12 games on the slate and some MASSIVE matchups in store. We've got some big dogs going toe to toe with Bruins/Panthers, Golden Knights/Predators, and Oilers/Jets.

We've got major playoff implications on the line according to the latest NHL Playoff odds, especially in DC where the Red Wings travel to take on the Capitals with both teams vying for the same Wild Card spot. Both clubs are nipping at the Flyers' heels too, and John Tortorella's bunch heads into Madison Square Garden hoping to get two humongous points against the Rangers.

That's just a fraction of what we've got on the board tonight, so there are tons of opportunities to get our sweats going. Let's check out the best NHL bets and player props tonight!

Best NHL Bets Tonight

Capitals ML (-125 on FanDuel) over Red Wings

This is definitely a homer bet because I'm a diehard Caps fan, but I just can't bet against these guys right now. They've won six of their last eight home games, and come in on a 2-game win streak where they beat the Hurricanes and Jets. They're 7-3 in their last 10 games overall, and will empty the tanks to hold onto that final Wild Card spot in the East that they're currently in.

The Red Wings are one point behind them, but they've lost nine of their last 12 games and had a 7-game losing skid in that span. The Wings haven't won a road game since February too. Give me the home team!

Panthers ML (-135 on DraftKings) over Bruins (+117)

The B's have won both meetings between these two stalwarts so far this season, but those wins came way back in October and November. The Cats just snapped a 4-game losing streak with their win in Philly two nights ago, and they get Aleksander Barkov back in the lineup tonight. They've lost their previous two games at home but had won eight of 10 before that.

I don't think the Bruins beat this Panthers team three times in a row, and I don't think the Panthers lose their third consecutive home game either.

Canadiens, Avalanche over 6.5 (-115 on FanDuel)

The Avs come into tonight's tilt winners of nine in a row and they've scored 4+ goals in seven of those wins. They've also potted 5+ goals in six of their last 10 home game. The Canadiens come to town on the tail end of a tough road trip where they've visited Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver and Seattle. The altitude in Denver should play a factor as well, and I just think the Avs are playing too well right now to not love a high-scoring game.

Ducks, Kraken under 5.5 (-105 on DraftKings)

Trying to take advantage of one of the most underwhelming matchups on the board tonight. The Kraken have lost eight in a row, have scored only one goal in five of those losses, and were shutout in another.

The Ducks have lost eight of their last nine, have been shut out three times in that streak, and have scored two or fewer in every loss. Maybe they both find their offensive spark tonight, but I'm not betting on it.

Best NHL Player Props Tonight

Nathan MacKinnon over 4.5 shots on goal (-130 on FanDuel)

Mac's been a machine all season, and is taking his game to an entirely new level down the stretch here. He has points in 18 straight games and also every single home game this year. He's hit 5+ shots on goal in seven of his last nine and in six straight home games. Who is trying to slow him down tonight? A Canadiens team that's won five games in their last 20…

Jamie Benn over 0.5 points (-135 on DraftKings)

The Stars captain has been on a tear recently. He's on a 6-game point streak and has 17 points in his last 15 games overall. He's got perhaps the juiciest matchup in the entire league tonight playing a Sharks team that his Stars put up seven goals on earlier this month in a game he had four points in. He's got points in all five of his recent matchups with the Sharks too.

Auston Matthews anytime goalscorer (-135 on DraftKings)

Papi is on a goal-scoring tear the likes of which we haven't seen since prime Alex Ovechkin. He's got 58 total on the year and 16 in his last 20. Absurd. He's basically playing a video game out there with these numbers. He loves playing the Devils too, a team he's potted 10 goals on in his last 10 meetings historically. Let's ride the wave.

Ivan Miroshnichenko over 1.5 shots on goal (-140 on DraftKings)

The future seems bright in DC with a number of its prospects turning into NHL regulars this season. The guy they call Miro is one of them, and he's been a puck ripper lately. He's hit 2+ shots in six of his last 10 games since being called up from the AHL earlier this month, and I like him to have the confidence tonight with a big game on the line for his club.

Happy hunting y'all!